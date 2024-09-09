Sirion Wins the 2024 Oracle Partner Awards – APAC Innovation Category

Oracle recognizes Sirion’s ability to develop and deliver pioneering solutions through partnering with Oracle

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oracle today announced that Sirion is a winner in the 2024 Oracle Partner Awards – APAC Innovation Category. This award highlights partners that produced thought-leadership-level solutions that empower Oracle customers to meet their business goals and challenges through the partner’s innovative solution. Partners considered for this award have developed solutions that integrate multiple Oracle technologies and products and/or have integrated a third-party Oracle technology partner into their solution.

Sirion has been at the forefront of transforming contract management using artificial intelligence (AI) for over a decade. They are now using a combination of generative AI and proprietary models trained on more than 32 million contracts. This deep AI expertise, combined with the robust features of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) focused on superior performance, scalability and low latency, has significantly enhanced Sirion’s operational, security and data protection capabilities. The collaboration with Oracle enables Sirion to manage highly confidential contract data and generate critical insights for customers across the globe, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in contract management.

“At Sirion, our commitment to innovation drives us to continually push the boundaries of contract management,” said Kanti Prabha, Sirion’s President. “We are leading the way in using AI, both SLMs and LLMs, to revolutionize CLM, and such groundbreaking innovation requires a robust and dependable infrastructure, which Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides. This partnership makes contract management smarter, more secure, and highly reliable, enabling us to deliver exceptional value to our customers, including many global Fortune 500.”

The collaboration between Sirion and Oracle continues to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions for contract management.

About Sirion

Sirion is the world’s leading AI-native CLM platform, it has been a pioneer in applying generative AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts. The platform’s extraction, conversational search, and AI-led negotiation capabilities have revolutionized contracting across enterprise teams – from legal and procurement to sales and finance. The world’s most valuable brands such as BNY Mellon, DHL, KPMG and Vodafone trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages. Leading analysts such as Gartner, IDC, and Spend Matters have consistently recognized Sirion as a leader in CLM for its focus on category-leading innovation.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

