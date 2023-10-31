Sirion Ranks Highest in All Five Use Cases in 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Contract Life Cycle Management

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CLM—Sirion, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has been ranked the highest in all five Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for CLM report – Full Life Cycle, Pre-Signature, Pre-Signature (Third-Party-Generated Contracts), Post-Signature and Post-Signature (Advanced). Download a complimentary copy of the report here.





“We believe that our highest rank in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report Use Cases shows Sirion’s ability to provide customers with value across every stage of the contract lifecycle,” said Kanti Prabha, Co-founder & President at Sirion. “Contracting is mission-critical for every business; the ability to manage and extract optimal value from your contracts all the way from pre-negotiation to the renewal of an agreement is becoming increasingly important. We feel ranking highest in all 5 Gartner Critical Capabilities Use Cases shows our commitment to innovation, AI advancements, and helping businesses across the globe contract smarter together.”

The Critical Capabilities report is an essential companion to the recently published 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™, in which Sirion was named a Leader. It provides deeper insight into the CLM market by extending Magic Quadrant analysis. This year’s report evaluates 16 CLM platforms on 11 critical capabilities and five Use Cases across the contract lifecycle, which we feel makes it easy for enterprises to evaluate CLM vendors and their ability to support prioritized use cases.

Gartner states that, “The CLM market is very saturated, with tools appearing to have similar product offerings, making it hard for clients to decipher their best-fit CLM tool. This research helps application leaders compare and select vendors’ software according to their ability to support prioritized use cases.”

“The increasing complexity of contracts and the need to manage risk are driving the demand for CLM solutions that help enterprise teams optimize the value of every business transaction,” said Sujay Rao, Chief Product Officer at Sirion. “Our mission is to stand out from other CLM platforms by continuing to build a product that equips teams with the right tools and AI capabilities, including generative AI, to extract custom insights, highlight risks, improve the drafting experience, and track contract performance. The Gartner Critical Capabilities report shows us that we’re on the right path to fulfilling these needs for our customers.”

About Sirion

Bringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, Sirion helps the world’s leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, Sirion’s easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. Sirion is trusted by over 200 of the world’s most successful organizations to manage 5 million+ contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.

