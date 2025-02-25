Sirion Named a Leader in Industry Evaluation of Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms

Sirion received highest scores possible in 11 criteria across the current offering and strategy categories

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Sirion, a global leader in AI-native contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms, Q1 2025.

Sirion received the highest scores possible in criteria including vision, roadmap, contract review, negotiation, and execution; contract analysis and search; and obligation management and contract governance.

A Clear Vision for the Future of CLM

CLM is no longer just about managing contracts - it’s about orchestrating business relationships, ensuring compliance, and driving strategic value. Our vision is an AI-native, agentic CLM that actively shapes business outcomes, rather than merely tracking them. In the evaluation, Forrester gave us the highest scores possible in the vision and roadmap criteria, which we believe is a testament to our AI-first approach, redefining how organizations create, negotiate, and manage contracts.

“Sirion believes the future of enterprise software is conversational - the best tools don’t demand that you adapt to them; they adapt to you,” said Ajay Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Sirion. “Sirion’s AI agents are designed to provide conversational, context-aware intelligence across every phase of the contract lifecycle - from drafting and negotiation to renewal and compliance monitoring.”

“We see agentic AI as the foundation of modern CLM, not simply as a bolt-on feature,” said Kanti Prabha, Co-founder and President of Sirion. “Using Sirion’s agents, you get plain language explanations of complex contract details with specific citations that verify the underlying data. This approach not only simplifies interactions, but also builds trust, giving enterprises immediate, tangible value from every contract interaction.”

Enhancing Customer Value

Our customer-centric approach encompasses every aspect of business, from AI agents that enable seamless contracting to an intuitive UI/UX, integrations with all major enterprise systems, self-serve capabilities, and comprehensive post-deployment support - including adoption, training, and value realization programs. We believe this commitment to delivering tangible value is why Sirion received the highest scores possible in the adoption and usability criteria.

The report states, “Sirion customers give it superior feedback on contract digitization and breadth of capabilities for pre- and post-signature activities.” This aligns with our reasoning on why customers in over 70 countries managing over $700B in contract value choose Sirion as their software partner of choice for their contracting needs.

Access The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management for All Contracts, Q1 2025 here.

About Sirion

Sirion is the world’s leading AI-native CLM platform, pioneering the application of generative AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts. The platform’s extraction, conversational search, and AI-enhanced negotiation capabilities have revolutionized contracting across enterprise teams – from legal and procurement to sales and finance. The world’s most valuable brands trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages. Leading analysts such as Gartner, IDC, and Spend Matters have consistently recognized Sirion as a leader in CLM for its focus on category-leading innovation.

For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.

Forrester disclaimer

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

Devinder Jeet Singh

Marketing@sirionlabs.com