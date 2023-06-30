<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Sirion Appoints Siddharth Chatterjee as New Senior VP of Human Resources

Respected HR leader to build an empowered employee culture driven by equity, diversity and inclusion

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligenceSirion, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the appointment of Siddharth Chatterjee as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. The addition of Chatterjee to Sirion’s leadership team strengthens the company’s ability to continue building an innovative workforce operating at the CLM industry’s leading edge.


With over 15 years of experience spanning startups, telecom and other core industries, Chatterjee brings a wealth of knowledge to Sirion. His expertise lies in business partnering, talent management, organization development, change management and talent acquisition. Previously, Chatterjee served as the Human Resources Head for OYO’s European operations, leading the successful cultural integration of various acquired entities across the continent. He also played a crucial role in establishing the OYO brand in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Chatterjee will be pivotal in driving Sirion’s growth and success. He will be responsible for leading Sirion’s human resources strategy, global talent acquisition, leadership development, cultural development, employee education, compensation and benefits, and employee relations.

“Siddharth is widely respected as a gifted leader and he’ll be a strong advocate for Sirion employees as we expand our presence as a global leader in the CLM market,” said Ajay Agrawal, founder and CEO of Sirion. “He’ll work hard to build a culture that attracts, inspires and empowers the world’s most skilled and passionate talent. And he’ll ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion remain fixed points at the center of that culture.”

To learn more about Sirion CLM, please visit: https://www.sirionlabs.com/

About Sirion

Bringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, Sirion helps the world’s leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, Sirion’s easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. Sirion is trusted by over 200 of the world’s most successful organizations to manage 5 million+ contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.

