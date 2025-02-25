Singulr AI Announces the Appointment of Richard Bird as Chief Security Officer

Industry veteran CISO and CIO joins Singulr to help enterprise customers securely accelerate AI adoption as AI exposure grows at an unprecedented rate

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singulr AI, a leading provider of AI governance and security solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Bird as its Chief Security Officer (CSO). As the use of AI accelerates, enterprise leaders need help developing adoption strategies and programs for managing the new business risks. Bird will play a critical role in helping customers develop operational practices that keep pace with emerging threats. He will also contribute to shaping industry best practices, ensuring all organizations can successfully navigate the complexities of an ever-changing digital environment.

With over 30 years of experience leading security programs at JPMorgan Chase, Huntington National Bank, and Ping Identity, Bird brings deep expertise in protecting enterprise environments, mitigating cyber threats, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Most recently, as CSO at Traceable, he led the development of a Zero Trust API security framework and directed the company’s federal strategy. He also devised a programmatic approach that enabled major banks to meet the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council’s (FFIEC) API visibility requirements.

“AI is transforming business at an unprecedented pace, and enterprise leaders need help developing strategies and operational programs that address new risks,” said Shiv Agarwal, CEO of Singulr AI. “Richard’s extensive experience in cybersecurity and thought leadership equips him to guide our customers through this evolving landscape. With his leadership, we will help organizations secure and govern their AI use while maintaining compliance, managing costs, and unlocking AI’s full potential.”

Bird joins Singulr AI at a time of rapid growth, following a seed funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital. Singulr is committed to helping customers streamline and secure enterprise AI use at scale, and Bird will play a crucial role in advancing that mission.

"I'm excited to join Singulr at a time when Chief Information Security Officers are navigating the complexities of AI’s rapid growth within their organizations. Together, we have an opportunity to balance the demand for innovation with the critical need for security and risk management,” said Bird. “Singulr provides a powerful platform to maximize the potential of AI while ensuring trust, compliance, and responsible deployment. I look forward to making sure that innovation and security go hand in hand—empowering our customers to innovate with confidence."

About Singulr AI

Singulr AI is an enterprise AI governance and security platform that helps streamline and secure enterprise AI use at scale. Security, IT, and AI teams can now accelerate AI-driven innovation while reducing business risks and unnecessary costs from data leakage, shadow AI, and AI sprawl.

