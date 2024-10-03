SingleStore Acquires BryteFlow ​​to Accelerate Adoption of Real-Time Analytics, GenAI

Acquisition of the Australian company will help SingleStore further its mission of simplifying data accessibility

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SingleStore, the world’s only database that empowers users to transact, analyze and search petabytes of data in milliseconds, today announced the acquisition of BryteFlow, a leading data integration platform.





The move further expands SingleStore’s capacity to ingest data from a wide range of sources like SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and many more. With the incorporation of BryteFlow technology, SingleStore’s customers – already used to sub-second query times – can now operationalize data from their CRM and ERP systems at scale and in real time, enabling more insights for immediate action, faster adoption of real-time analytics, and additional use cases for generative AI.

SingleStore will integrate BryteFlow’s capabilities into its core product to complement the existing functionality, creating an experience known as SingleConnect.

Following on the heels of announcements of a strategic partnership with Snowflake and support for real-time processing on Iceberg data for connecting data lakehouses, SingleConnect now also enables seamless connectivity with a broader range of enterprise and SaaS applications with real-time data ingestion.

“ This acquisition completes the next step in our pursuit to operate with ever-increasing speed, scale and simplicity. Customer needs are changing at tectonic velocity due to disruption in big data storage formats and quantum leaps in generative AI applications,” said Raj Verma, CEO of Single Store. “ We believe data is the true substrate for all intelligence, which is why SingleConnect could not have come at a more appropriate time.”

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, BryteFlow’s customers include global powerhouses like Siemens, Synchrony and Warner Bros. BryteFlow offers scalable change data capture (CDC) capability from many sources, with the built-in ability to ensure data integrity between source and target. It also works with major cloud platforms like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, enabling seamless integration with cloud-based data warehouses and data lakes using a no-code interface to make the platform accessible even to users without deep technical expertise. SingleStore will continue to support existing BryteFlow customers, to ensure their experience can continue uninterrupted.

“ At BryteFlow, we look forward to combining our real-time data integration capabilities with SingleStore’s expertise to empower global organizations to derive maximum value from data, and to build and scale modern applications,” said Pradnya Bhandary, CEO of BryteFlow. “ Together, through SingleConnect, we will make it faster and easier for developers to tap into an array of enterprise data sources, tackle diverse and challenging workloads, and deliver top-notch experiences for their own customers.”

About SingleStore

SingleStore empowers the world’s leading organizations to build and scale modern applications using the only data platform that allows you to transact, analyze and search data in real time. With streaming data ingestion, support for both transactions and analytics, horizontal scalability and hybrid vector search capabilities, SingleStore helps deliver 10-100x better performance at 1/3 the costs compared to legacy architectures. Hundreds of customers worldwide — including Fortune 500 companies and global data leaders — use SingleStore to power real-time applications and analytics. Learn more at singlestore.com. Follow us @SingleStoreDB on X or visit www.singlestore.com.

