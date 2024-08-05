Singapore’s National Precision Medicine (NPM) Programme Engages Oxford Nanopore to Advance Understanding of the Genetics of Singapore’s Multi-Ethnic Population

Singapore’s National Precision Medicine (NPM) programme will sequence 10,000 genomes to improve understanding of genetic architecture and diversity in Singapore’s multi-ethnic Asia population through advanced, nanopore-based sequencing technology





OXFORD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oxford Nanopore Technologies (Oxford Nanopore) has announced a landmark project with Singapore’s National Precision Medicine (NPM) programme, led by Precision Health Research, Singapore (PRECISE), aimed at developing a comprehensive structural variant catalogue representing three major ethnic groups in Singapore including Chinese, Malay and Indian ethnicities. These genetic variations have demonstrated significance in helping clinician scientists and researchers in understanding human genetic diversity and diseases. This initiative underscores Oxford Nanopore’s commitment to advancing genetic research and healthcare outcomes on a global scale, particularly for ethnically diverse populations that are typically underrepresented in genomic databases.

Oxford Nanopore’s portion of the project will focus on sequencing 10,000 genomes representing Singapore’s diverse population, including Malay, Indian, and Chinese communities participating in the PRECISE-SG100K population cohort. This project will use Oxford Nanopore’s fleet of high-output PromethION 48 sequencing devices to deliver detailed, comprehensive genomic data to advance research and support precision healthcare. The project started mid-2024 and will run up to 12 months.

Oxford Nanopore’s platform offers unparalleled scalability and flexibility in DNA/RNA sequencing and is capable of characterising both short and ultra-long native DNA/RNA fragments, including detection of methylation, an important biomarker found in DNA, without the need for additional steps and at speeds faster than other platforms. This capability – which cannot be done with short reads or traditional methods – is crucial for accurately identifying a wide range of genetic variations that are essential for understanding complex diseases and tailoring individualised treatment plans.

Oxford Nanopore has made strategic investments in Singapore, which it has positioned as a commercial hub for the Asia Pacific region. The company recently expanded its laboratory facilities in Singapore to support increased activities in training, knowledge transfer, and the up-skilling of local technical staff. This includes deploying sequencers within the Science Centre Singapore and the Singapore Institute of Technology for use within high school, undergraduate and adult education programmes.

Additionally, the company has access to a distribution facility in Singapore through its expanded partnership with UPS Healthcare, resulting in faster delivery of flow cells to Singapore and across the Asia Pacific.

“We are excited to collaborate with Singapore’s National Precision Medicine (NPM) programme to create one of the most extensive and inclusive reference genome datasets globally. This collaboration not only enhances our commitment to precision healthcare but also strategically positions Singapore as a pivotal hub for genomics in the Asia Pacific, fostering significant advancements in medical research and healthcare outcomes.”

There are also other partners in this project, including NovogeneAIT, that demonstrate a strong collaborative effort to leverage innovative technology in genomics.

Oxford Nanopore has been collaborating with the scientific teams to demonstrate that complete genomic data can be generated with Oxford Nanopore sequencing devices, resulting in groundbreaking “telomere to telomere” datasets and in preparation for commencing the larger sequencing programme.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The company has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology for real-time, high-performance, accessible and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 120 countries to understand the biology of humans and diseases such as cancer, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses, and whole environments. Oxford Nanopore Technologies products are intended for molecular biology applications and are not intended for diagnostic purposes. For more, visit: https://nanoporetech.com/

Precision Health Research, Singapore (PRECISE) is the central entity set up to coordinate a whole of Singapore effort to implement Phase II of Singapore’s three-phase National Precision Medicine (NPM) programme.

NPM Phase II aims to transform healthcare in Singapore and improve patient outcomes through new insights into the Asian genome and data-driven healthcare solutions. In NPM Phase II, PRECISE will collaborate with Singapore research and clinical partners, including the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, National Healthcare Group, National University Health System, National University of Singapore, and SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre to study the genetic makeup of 100,000 healthy Singaporeans and specific patient cohorts. The genetic data will be integrated with detailed lifestyle, environmental, and clinical data to yield rich insights into factors that contribute to Asian diseases and conditions.

Additionally, NPM Phase II will enhance the breadth and depth of the Precision Medicine-related industry by attracting and anchoring overseas companies in Singapore, while yielding new opportunities for home-grown companies. To enhance and accelerate the precision medicine sector, PRECISE works in close collaboration with A*STAR, the Biomedical Sciences Industry Partnership Office, and the Economic Development Board to catalyse the next phase of growth for Singapore’s healthcare and the biomedical technology industries.

PRECISE is a programme of the Consortium for Clinical Research and Innovation, Singapore (CRIS). PRECISE is supported by the National Research Foundation, Singapore (NRF) under the RIE2020 White Space (MOH-000588 and MOH-001264) and administered by the Singapore Ministry of Health through the National Medical Research Council (NMRC) Office, MOH Holdings Pte Ltd

For more information, visit www.npm.sg

