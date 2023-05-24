<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Sinclair Wins 23 RTDNA Regional Edward. R. Murrow Awards
Business Wire

Sinclair Wins 23 RTDNA Regional Edward. R. Murrow Awards

di Business Wire

14 of the Company’s Content Centers Received the Award, Presented Annually for Outstanding Journalism

WSTM/Syracuse Awarded Overall Excellence

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to announce 14 of its owned and or operated content centers across the country have been honored with the prestigious RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Journalism. In total, Sinclair brought home a collective 23 awards, a testament to the company’s commitment to providing the best in local journalism.

The Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

“We are incredibly proud that 14 of our content centers have been honored with a total of 23 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the RTDNA. This achievement speaks to the exceptional work and unwavering dedication to advocacy reporting and investigative journalism demonstrated by our talented journalists around the country, which sets Sinclair apart from our peers,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair.

Livingston continued, “As we continue to create compelling content across multiple platforms, we are especially proud three of Sinclair’s podcasts, ‘Missing Erica Baker’ in Dayton, ‘Immigration Crisis: The Fight for the Southern Border’ in San Antonio, and ‘The Orange Zone’ in Syracuse were recognized as best in their respective regions.”

RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow award-winning stations include:

WJLA/Washington DC

Newscast – 7News On Your Side at 6pm – Silver Spring Apartment Explosion
Investigative Reporting – 7News Exposes DC Police Commander Using Patrol Cars to Party
Excellence in Writing – Jay Korff Writing Composite

WBFF/Baltimore

Continuing Coverage – Failure Factory (Project Baltimore)

KOMO/Seattle

Sports Reporting – Birth of a Boom

WGME/Portland ME

Continuing Coverage – Redbank Rent Hike

WKEF/WRGT/Dayton

Podcast – Missing Erica Baker
Digital – Missing Erica Baker
Continuing Coverage – Questions in the Murder of Aisha Nelson

KUTV/Salt Lake

Investigative Reporting – Special Treatment

KATV/Little Rock

Sports Reporting – Future of Dickey-Stephens

WPMI/Mobile

Newscast – WPMI NBC 15

WOAI/KABB/ San Antonio

Podcast – Immigration Crisis

WLOS/Asheville

Sports Reporting – 24 Hours of Nothing but Net

WJAR/Providence

Digital – NBC 10 WJAR Across All Platforms

WTVC/Chattanooga

News Series – Lojwa Animals: ‘We Did Our Job. Now Do Yours’

WSTM/WTVH/Syracuse

Overall Excellence – WSTM
Hard News – Is Lead Poisoning to Blame for Youth Violence?
News Documentary – School Suffering: A Pandemic’s Lasting Pain
Podcast – The Orange Zone

WRGB/Albany

Continuing Coverage – Lawmaker Pay Raises
News Series – Tracking New York State COVID-19 Spending
Excellence in Writing – CBS 6 Rewind

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General

Contacts

Press Contact:
Jessica Bellucci

jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

Articoli correlati

EASTEC 2023, The Northeast’s Largest Manufacturing Trade Show, Unites Manufacturing Ecosystem

Business Wire Business Wire -
EASTEC drew 9,500+ manufacturing professionals to West Springfield’s Eastern States Exhibition, featured 450+ exhibitors, Bright Minds Student Summit, industry...
Continua a leggere

Freshmart Moves to eGrowcery to Drive Digital Sales

Business Wire Business Wire -
Selection marks eGrowcery’s expansion into Puerto RicoSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico & BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freshmart, a leading natural food...
Continua a leggere

Chemical Insights Research Institute and the Campus Safety, Health, and Environmental Management Association Publish Guidance for the Safe Use of 3D Printing in Institutions...

Business Wire Business Wire -
New resource provides best practices for the safe use of 3D printing and healthier indoor air qualityATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3Dprinting--Chemical Insights...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

EASTEC 2023, The Northeast’s Largest Manufacturing Trade Show, Unites Manufacturing Ecosystem

Business Wire