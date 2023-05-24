Sinclair Wins 23 RTDNA Regional Edward. R. Murrow Awards

14 of the Company’s Content Centers Received the Award, Presented Annually for Outstanding Journalism
WSTM/Syracuse Awarded Overall Excellence
BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to announce 14 of its owned and or operated content centers across the country have been honored with the prestigious RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Journalism. In total, Sinclair brought home a collective 23 awards, a testament to the company’s commitment to providing the best in local journalism.
The Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.
“We are incredibly proud that 14 of our content centers have been honored with a total of 23 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the RTDNA. This achievement speaks to the exceptional work and unwavering dedication to advocacy reporting and investigative journalism demonstrated by our talented journalists around the country, which sets Sinclair apart from our peers,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair.
Livingston continued, “As we continue to create compelling content across multiple platforms, we are especially proud three of Sinclair’s podcasts, ‘Missing Erica Baker’ in Dayton, ‘Immigration Crisis: The Fight for the Southern Border’ in San Antonio, and ‘The Orange Zone’ in Syracuse were recognized as best in their respective regions.”
RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow award-winning stations include:
WJLA/Washington DC
Newscast – 7News On Your Side at 6pm – Silver Spring Apartment Explosion
Investigative Reporting – 7News Exposes DC Police Commander Using Patrol Cars to Party
Excellence in Writing – Jay Korff Writing Composite
WBFF/Baltimore
Continuing Coverage – Failure Factory (Project Baltimore)
KOMO/Seattle
Sports Reporting – Birth of a Boom
WGME/Portland ME
Continuing Coverage – Redbank Rent Hike
WKEF/WRGT/Dayton
Podcast – Missing Erica Baker
Digital – Missing Erica Baker
Continuing Coverage – Questions in the Murder of Aisha Nelson
KUTV/Salt Lake
Investigative Reporting – Special Treatment
KATV/Little Rock
Sports Reporting – Future of Dickey-Stephens
WPMI/Mobile
Newscast – WPMI NBC 15
WOAI/KABB/ San Antonio
Podcast – Immigration Crisis
WLOS/Asheville
Sports Reporting – 24 Hours of Nothing but Net
WJAR/Providence
Digital – NBC 10 WJAR Across All Platforms
WTVC/Chattanooga
News Series – Lojwa Animals: ‘We Did Our Job. Now Do Yours’
WSTM/WTVH/Syracuse
Overall Excellence – WSTM
Hard News – Is Lead Poisoning to Blame for Youth Violence?
News Documentary – School Suffering: A Pandemic’s Lasting Pain
Podcast – The Orange Zone
WRGB/Albany
Continuing Coverage – Lawmaker Pay Raises
News Series – Tracking New York State COVID-19 Spending
Excellence in Writing – CBS 6 Rewind
About Sinclair:
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.
Category: General
Contacts
Press Contact:
Jessica Bellucci
jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com