Sinclair Wins 23 RTDNA Regional Edward. R. Murrow Awards

14 of the Company’s Content Centers Received the Award, Presented Annually for Outstanding Journalism

WSTM/Syracuse Awarded Overall Excellence

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to announce 14 of its owned and or operated content centers across the country have been honored with the prestigious RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Journalism. In total, Sinclair brought home a collective 23 awards, a testament to the company’s commitment to providing the best in local journalism.

The Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

“We are incredibly proud that 14 of our content centers have been honored with a total of 23 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the RTDNA. This achievement speaks to the exceptional work and unwavering dedication to advocacy reporting and investigative journalism demonstrated by our talented journalists around the country, which sets Sinclair apart from our peers,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair.

Livingston continued, “As we continue to create compelling content across multiple platforms, we are especially proud three of Sinclair’s podcasts, ‘Missing Erica Baker’ in Dayton, ‘Immigration Crisis: The Fight for the Southern Border’ in San Antonio, and ‘The Orange Zone’ in Syracuse were recognized as best in their respective regions.”

RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow award-winning stations include:

WJLA/Washington DC



Newscast – 7News On Your Side at 6pm – Silver Spring Apartment Explosion

Investigative Reporting – 7News Exposes DC Police Commander Using Patrol Cars to Party

Excellence in Writing – Jay Korff Writing Composite

WBFF/Baltimore



Continuing Coverage – Failure Factory (Project Baltimore)

KOMO/Seattle



Sports Reporting – Birth of a Boom

WGME/Portland ME



Continuing Coverage – Redbank Rent Hike

WKEF/WRGT/Dayton



Podcast – Missing Erica Baker

Digital – Missing Erica Baker

Continuing Coverage – Questions in the Murder of Aisha Nelson

KUTV/Salt Lake



Investigative Reporting – Special Treatment

KATV/Little Rock



Sports Reporting – Future of Dickey-Stephens

WPMI/Mobile



Newscast – WPMI NBC 15

WOAI/KABB/ San Antonio



Podcast – Immigration Crisis

WLOS/Asheville



Sports Reporting – 24 Hours of Nothing but Net

WJAR/Providence



Digital – NBC 10 WJAR Across All Platforms

WTVC/Chattanooga



News Series – Lojwa Animals: ‘We Did Our Job. Now Do Yours’

WSTM/WTVH/Syracuse



Overall Excellence – WSTM

Hard News – Is Lead Poisoning to Blame for Youth Violence?

News Documentary – School Suffering: A Pandemic’s Lasting Pain

Podcast – The Orange Zone

WRGB/Albany



Continuing Coverage – Lawmaker Pay Raises

News Series – Tracking New York State COVID-19 Spending

Excellence in Writing – CBS 6 Rewind

About Sinclair:



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General

Contacts

Press Contact:

Jessica Bellucci



jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com