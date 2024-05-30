Home Business Wire Sinclair Wins 22 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
Sinclair Wins 22 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

15 of the Company’s Content Centers Honored for Outstanding Journalism

Categories include Overall Excellence, Best Newscast, Breaking News, Hard News, News Series, News Documentary, Investigative Reporting, Feature Reporting and Podcast

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair is proud to announce 15 of its owned and/or operated content centers across the country have been honored with the prestigious RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Journalism. In total, Sinclair brought home a collective 22 awards, a testament to the company’s commitment to providing the best in local journalism.


The Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

“We are honored to receive 22 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards this year. This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful news to our audience. I am immensely proud of our talented staff, whose hard work and passion for advocacy journalism have earned us these remarkable recognitions,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair.

Sinclair’s RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow award-winners include:

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; and owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD., and The Nest. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

