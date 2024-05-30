Sinclair Wins 22 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

15 of the Company’s Content Centers Honored for Outstanding Journalism
Categories include Overall Excellence, Best Newscast, Breaking News, Hard News, News Series, News Documentary, Investigative Reporting, Feature Reporting and Podcast
BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair is proud to announce 15 of its owned and/or operated content centers across the country have been honored with the prestigious RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Journalism. In total, Sinclair brought home a collective 22 awards, a testament to the company’s commitment to providing the best in local journalism.
The Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.
“We are honored to receive 22 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards this year. This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful news to our audience. I am immensely proud of our talented staff, whose hard work and passion for advocacy journalism have earned us these remarkable recognitions,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair.
Sinclair’s RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow award-winners include:
- Feature Reporting – The Map Guy – KOMO Seattle
- Sports Reporting – Amputee Overcomes the Obstacles KMPH Fresno
- Breaking News Coverage – March 31, 2023 Tornado Outbreak KGAN Cedar Rapids
- Podcast – Missing Erica Baker: The Search Continues –WKEF/WRGT Dayton
- Continuing Coverage – Who Failed Ariel Rose WZTV FOX 17 News Nashville
- Breaking News Coverage – Regal Apartments Fire WCHS Charleston, WV
- Hard News – The Story of Serial Rapist Charles Woods WCHS Charleston, WV
- Excellence in Video – Painting the Preserve WPDE ABC15 Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC
- Hard News – 911 Delay Leads to Homeless Man’s Death KATV-TV Little Rock, AR
- Continuing Coverage – Maine in Mourning WGME CBS13 Portland-Auburn, ME
- News Documentary Maine’s Power Struggle WGME CBS13 Portland-Auburn, ME
- News Series Maine’s Sludge Crisis WGME CBS13 Portland-Auburn, ME
- Newscast CBS13 News Live at 5: Mass Shooting in Maine WGME CBS13 Portland-Auburn, ME
- Overall Excellence NBC 10 WJAR: Turn to 10 WJAR Providence, RI
- Excellence in Writing – NBC 10 WJAR Station Fire 20 Years Later WJAR Providence, RI
- Continuing Coverage – Deadly Armory Stampede WHAM Rochester, NY
- News Series – You Paid For It – Tracking Taxpayer Dollars WRGB/CBS 6 Albany, NY
- Podcast – Orange Zone CNY Central Syracuse, NY
- Excellence in Writing – Jay Korff WJLA Washington, DC
- Continuing Coverage – Behind Closed Doors WBFF FOX45 News Baltimore, MD
- Feature Reporting – Noah’s Bucket List WBFF FOX45 News Baltimore, MD
- Investigative Reporting – Investigation into the Safe Streets Program WBFF FOX45 News Baltimore, MD
- Newscast – A Manhunt, A Building Collapse, and an Education Scandal WBFF FOX45 News Baltimore, MD
About Sinclair:
Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; and owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD., and The Nest. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.
