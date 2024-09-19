Home Business Wire Sinclair to Present at the Deutsche Bank 32nd Annual Leveraged Finance Conference
BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced today that its President and CEO, Chris Ripley and CFO Lucy Rutishauser, are scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank 32nd Annual Leveraged Finance Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 10:40 AM MST / 1:40 PM EDT on September 24, 2024 in Scottsdale, AZ.


You may access a live webcast of the event on Sinclair’s Investor Relations website Events and Presentations Page. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.

About Sinclair, Inc.:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates, and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD., and The Nest. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed www.sbgi.net.

