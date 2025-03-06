Sinclair Names Joseph Tracy VP/GM of KDSM in Des Moines and KGAN in Cedar Rapids

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair today announced that Joseph Tracy has been named Vice President and General Manager of KDSM in Des Moines and KGAN in Cedar Rapids.

Earlier in his career, Tracy served as General Sales Manager at WTVX, Sinclair’s station in West Palm Beach.

Tracy brings extensive experience in sales and station management, having held leadership roles at multiple stations across the country. His previous positions include General Sales Manager at KWTX/KNCT/MNCT/OWTX in Waco, Director of Sales at KSMB/KTTU in Tucson, Director of Sales at KRQE/KASA/KWBQ/KASY in Albuquerque, General Sales Manager at WTVX in West Palm Beach, General Manager at WUCT in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Vice President of Sales at WTVM in Birmingham, Local Sales Manager at KNSD in San Diego, and National Sales Manager at KUSI in San Diego.

"Joe’s success in sales leadership, combined with his dedication to the industry, makes him the ideal choice to lead these stations. We are happy he is returning to Sinclair, and are confident that under his guidance, KDSM and KGAN will continue to thrive and serve their communities with excellence,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Local Media.

“I am excited to have joined Sinclair to lead the teams in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, the two largest markets in Iowa and the only place in the country you can enjoy five seasons! As a leader in the industry, Sinclair continues to evolve. I am excited to be a part of the newest initiatives: AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions and AMP Media; dynamic platforms providing more offerings and engagement for our clients and the consumer. I am proud to be a part of the Sinclair and “Iowa Nice” communities while leading a team of professionals to new heights in revenue growth, community engagement and customer service,” said Tracy.

Tracy has also been active in community and industry organizations, serving on the boards of the Alabama Foundation for the Mentally Ill (as President), the Minnesota Broadcasters Association, and the American Diabetes Association (as Chairman). He holds a degree from the University of Notre Dame.

