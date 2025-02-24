Sinclair Names Franco Gentile Vice President / General Manager of WKRC and WSTR in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair today announced Franco Gentile has been named Vice President and General Manager of WKRC and WSTR, Sinclair’s owned and/or operated television stations in Cincinnati.

Gentile most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of KPTM and KXVO, Sinclair’s operations in Omaha, NE, a role he held since 2021. In 2023, his responsibilities expanded to include oversight of KHGI and KFXL in the Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney, NE market.

Since joining Sinclair in 2004, Gentile has held multiple sales and sales leadership positions, steadily advancing in responsibility across Sinclair’s operations in Baltimore, Tampa and Columbus, OH.

"Franco has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a strategic vision that drives growth and innovation and his success in Omaha and Lincoln reflects his ability to build strong teams and deliver results. We are confident that under his leadership, WKRC and WSTR will continue to thrive, serving the Cincinnati community with excellence, and we are happy he will be returning to the state of Ohio where he was our GSM in Columbus," said Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Local Media.

“My family and I are excited to return to Ohio and become part of this dynamic community. I look forward to leading our talented team in Cincinnati. Together we will uphold Sinclair’s commitment to serving the community, engaging audiences with high-quality local content, and providing businesses with premium advertising and marketing solutions through Cincinnati and northern Kentucky,” said Gentile.

A dedicated industry and community leader, Gentile serves on the boards of the Downtown Rotary of Omaha, the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the American Advertising Federation of Nebraska. He holds an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing from Towson University.

