Sinclair Declares $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on December 16, 2024, to the holders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024.


Sinclair, Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD., and The Nest. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Christopher C. King, VP, Investor Relations

Billie-Jo McIntire, AVP, Investor Relations

(410) 568-1500

