Sinclair Broadcast Group, CAST.ERA and Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA) Announce ATSC 3.0 Services and Global DDaaS Agreement

HUNT VALLEY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA) and CAST.ERA, a joint venture between Sinclair and SK Square, to enhance ATSC 3.0 services between Korea and the United States and expand the DDaaS (Data Distribution as a Service) platform globally.





Using NextGen Broadcast (ATSC 3.0) network technology, the DDaaS platform provides a broadcast backbone for wireless IP (Internet Protocol) data delivery, increasing the value of spectrum for all broadcasters and providing an IP connection to better serve their communities. DDaaS harnesses a cloud-based local broadcasting management-control platform and real-time datacasting technology to meet the needs of data users.

Sinclair, CAST.ERA and the Korea Radio Promotion Association have developed a “Broadcasting Cloud Demonstration Consortium” and will jointly present their empirical service model at NAB 2024, North America’s most prominent broadcasting technology exhibition.

Commenting on the agreement, Del Parks, President of Technology at Sinclair said, “Soon we will have 30 of our initial NextGen Broadcast stations connected to our DDaaS platform so we anticipate playing a leading role in accelerating the adoption of the DDaaS business model and the continued transformation of local broadcast capabilities and our ability to serve the public, not only in Korea and the United States, but globally.”

RAPA Vice Chairman Song Jung-su stated, “Through cooperation with Sinclair Broadcast Group, and CAST.ERA, we are determined to promote ATSC 3.0 services that can be utilized in both Korea and the United States. This is a pivotal step in our expansion plans.”

Kevin Gage, COO of CAST.ERA, added, “Through this MOU with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a distinguished U.S. broadcaster spearheading innovation in next-generation broadcasting services via DDaaS, and the Korea Radio Promotion Association, which provides extensive support for the activation of ATSC 3.0 services and the global expansion of DDaaS, we anticipate the realization of innovative next-generation broadcasting services shortly, underpinned by close collaboration between the two countries.”

About Sinclair Broadcast Group:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About CAST.ERA

CAST.ERA is a joint venture of SK Telecom and Sinclair, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia with a satellite office in Seoul, Republic of Korea. CAST.ERA is focused on hybrid cloud infrastructure for 5G / ATSC 3.0 wireless distribution, ultra-low latency over-the-top transmissions and AI based media solutions. The joint venture is focused on achieving synergies by combining SK Telecom’s mobile and Internet communication technologies and Sinclair’s broadcasting infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://castera.io/.

About Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA)

About Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA) serves as a bridge between the radio broadcasting industry and the government, RAPA operates a consultative body for each industry, conducts a variety of research to support government policy establishment, and conducts various support projects for member companies.

