<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Sinclair Approves Holding Company Reorganization
Business Wire

Sinclair Approves Holding Company Reorganization

di Business Wire

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that, at a special meeting held today, its stockholders approved the previously announced reorganization, in the form of a share exchange, in which a new holding company, Sinclair, Inc. (“New Sinclair”), will become the publicly-traded parent of the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Reorganization”). The Reorganization is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

In the Reorganization, each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock will be exchanged automatically on a one-for-one basis for a share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock, respectively, of New Sinclair. New Sinclair’s Class A common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select stock market under the ticker symbol “SBGI” just as the Company’s Class A common stock does today. The rights and benefits of the holders of shares of New Sinclair’s common stock, including voting rights, will be the same as the rights and benefits of the holders of shares of the Company’s common stock in all material respects.

The Reorganization is not expected to result in a change in the directors, executive officers, management or business of the public company, or to impact the timing of the declaration and payment of our regular quarterly dividends. The Reorganization is not expected to result in gain or loss to the Company’s stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

A tabulation of the votes on the Reorganization will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Chris King, VP, Investor Relations

Billie-Jo McIntire, AVP, Investor Relations

(410) 568-1500

Articoli correlati

Cirrus Logic Nominates Duy-Loan T. Le for Election to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) today announced that its board of directors nominated Duy-Loan T. Le to stand...
Continua a leggere

Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the...
Continua a leggere

Arrow Electronics to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced management will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cirrus Logic Nominates Duy-Loan T. Le for Election to Board of Directors

Business Wire