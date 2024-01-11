Home Business Wire Sinclair Announces Annual Diversity Scholarship Submission for 2024, Shaping the Future of...
Sinclair Announces Annual Diversity Scholarship Submission for 2024, Shaping the Future of Broadcasting

Committed to Diversity, Sinclair is Honored to Continue to Award Scholarships to High Achieving Students Seeking Careers in the Broadcasting Industry

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair (NASDAQ: SBGI), today announced that the Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship program is now accepting applications for the 2024 school year. Having provided over $300,000 in tuition assistance since 2013, the annual scholarship program aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students from diverse backgrounds, who reflect Sinclair’s audiences nationwide, complete their education and pursue careers in broadcast journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing.


Applicants must be a current college sophomore or junior at an accredited four-year undergraduate college or university in the United States. Students from all 50 states may apply at www.sbgi.net/scholarship. The deadline for submission is April 30, 2024.

The annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship complements the company’s efforts to bring more diversity to the industry. This includes enhanced recruitment outreach to build an applicant base that is qualified and diverse.

“Sinclair’s annual scholarship program underscores our commitment to fostering inclusivity and representing diversity within our communities. We believe investing in the next generation of journalists and marketing students will amplify diverse voices and perspectives and shape an inclusive future for the industry,” said Chris Ripley, President and CEO.

Additional details on the scholarship and the 2023 winners can be found on the Sinclair website.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) a diversified media company and leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Contacts

Jessica Bellucci

jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

