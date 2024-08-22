Simulmedia Debuts Cross-Channel Offering to Help Pharma Marketers Achieve Maximum Reach and Efficiency

Partnering with PurpleLab®, Simulmedia integrates healthcare data to deliver cost-efficient campaigns across linear and streaming TV, ensuring compliance and targeting precision.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CTVAdvertising—Simulmedia is excited to announce a powerful new offering within its TV+ Advertising Platform, specifically designed to help pharma marketers maximize the efficiency of their linear and streaming TV campaigns. This innovative pharmaceutical advertising solution allows pharma marketers to stretch their budgets as cost-efficiently as possible, reaching as much of their strategic patient audiences as possible. Integral to this offering is Simulmedia’s partnership with healthcare analytics company PurpleLab®, which has one of the biggest pharmaceutical and medical claims databases in the US. This partnership leverages PurpleLab’s extensive data to power Simulmedia’s patented linear and CTV media plan optimization algorithms, enabling pharma marketers to target their patient population in a HIPAA-compliant way.

Pharma marketers face significant challenges in maximizing the efficiency of their TV campaigns, both traditional and connected TV. These challenges include overfrequency and wasted spend, which diminish campaign effectiveness and strain marketing budgets. Additionally, identifying and reaching strategic patient audiences while maintaining compliance with privacy regulations like HIPAA is complex. Traditional and connected TV buys often lack the precision to target condition-based audiences. The need for optimized, data-driven plans that can precisely target patient-based audiences across all TV platforms is more critical than ever.

Simulmedia’s new cross-channel pharma offering, powered by its partnership with PurpleLab’s Direct to Consumer Audiences offering, elegantly solves these critical challenges. Simulmedia’s platform combines PurpleLab’s advanced healthcare analytics and audiences’ data with TV+’s patented forecasting and plan optimization algorithms to deliver highly targeted, cost-efficient TV campaigns. By leveraging PurpleLab’s data, Simulmedia ensures precise targeting of strategic patient audiences while maintaining strict compliance with HIPAA and other privacy regulations. Simulmedia’s solution addresses overfrequency and wasted spend by utilizing its patented optimization algorithms for efficient budget allocation. It simplifies the complexity of identifying and reaching patient audiences through real-world data integration, enhances precision in targeting condition-based audiences across traditional and connected TV, and ensures pharma marketers can achieve their campaign goals with optimized data-driven plans.

“Pharma marketers today face the dual challenge of tighter budgets and the need for more precise targeting,” said Jon Werther, CEO of Simulmedia. “Cross-channel TV buys, with their overly broad audience guarantees and slow execution, often fail to meet these demands, leading to wasted spend and missed opportunities. We decided to tackle this problem by enhancing our TV+ Advertising Platform with advanced capabilities specifically for pharma. By integrating PurpleLab’s Direct to Consumer Audiences offering, we provide pharma marketers with the ability to reach condition-based audiences efficiently across both linear and connected TV. This capability ensures that every dollar spent maximizes reach and impact while maintaining strict compliance with privacy regulations.”

To start using Simulmedia’s enhanced TV+ Advertising Platform, pharma marketers simply collaborate with Simulmedia’s teams to define their strategic patient audience. Using advanced data from PurpleLab, Simulmedia integrates this audience into its platform, which employs patented forecasting and optimization algorithms to create a precise, cost-efficient media plan. Once the plan is reviewed and approved, it’s swiftly activated across linear and connected TV, ensuring maximum reach and compliance with privacy regulations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Simulmedia to bring this groundbreaking solution to pharma marketers,” said Ted Sweetser, VP, Advertising at PurpleLab. “Combining Simulmedia’s strategic focus on television modalities with PurpleLab’s insights, we allow marketers to move forward at scale efficiently, across both linear and streaming TV. This collaboration empowers pharma marketers to execute highly precise, cost-efficient campaigns, ensuring they reach their strategic patient populations effectively while maintaining compliance with privacy regulations. We’re excited about the positive impact this will have on the industry.”

ABOUT PURPLELAB

PurpleLab is a healthcare analytics company with a mission to spur value-driven innovation across the healthcare continuum. HealthNexus™, the company’s privacy-safe, no-code analytics platform empowers advertisers, agencies, advertising technology companies and other healthcare stakeholders to explore patient and provider populations, size audiences, measure, and optimize omnichannel healthcare media campaigns. PurpleLab, which raised a Series B financing of $40M in July 2022, has also been certified as one of the few CMS Qualified Entities, enabling it to receive Medicare claims data under Parts A, B, and D to evaluate provider performance. For more information, visit purplelab.com.

ABOUT SIMULMEDIA

Simulmedia is a New York-based technology company for advertisers and agencies founded in 2008. Its Performance TV® products – powered by its patented TV+® analytic and activation platform – deliver high-performance targeted video ad campaigns across all streaming and linear TV channels for more than 100 top brands like Disney, Experian, MassMutual, and Choice Hotels. Independent studies show that Simulmedia campaigns regularly deliver 30-100% higher ROI than conventionally planned and targeted campaigns. This is why Simulmedia is alone in guaranteeing the performance of its campaigns, whether the desired outcome is reach, custom targeting, or ROI.

Contacts

