Simulmedia Becomes One of the First US-Based Advertising Technology Product Companies to Join the Lviv IT Cluster

In a landmark move, Simulmedia, the premiere cross channel TV advertising platform, becomes one of the first US-based Advertising Technology Product Companies to partner with Ukraine’s Lviv IT Cluster, showcasing support for Ukraine’s tech resilience and innovation in the face of adversity





Simulmedia is honored to announce its partnership with the Lviv IT Cluster in an impactful collaboration that transcends borders. This collaboration is founded on deep respect for Ukraine's resilient technology sector and Simulmedia's commitment to serve as a prime example of support for Ukraine in any way possible, demonstrating to other tech companies the way forward. Facing obstacles, this partnership proves Simulmedia's dedication to harnessing technological advancements to enhance advertising effectiveness and bolster the resilient spirit of the Ukrainian tech industry in surmounting challenges.

Simulmedia recognizes Ukraine’s current economic challenges and is committed to contributing to the country’s economic stability through this partnership. By tapping into Ukraine’s rich pool of IT talent, Simulmedia aims to create opportunities that not only foster innovation but also provide meaningful employment to Ukrainian tech professionals.

By joining the Lviv IT Cluster, Simulmedia is excited about the opportunity to leverage the capabilities of the local talent pool. This strategic move allows Simulmedia to tap into a rich vein of expertise and innovation in Ukraine, particularly in Lviv, which is known for its vibrant tech community. Simulmedia’s collaboration with the Lviv IT Cluster is not just a business expansion; it’s a commitment to contribute positively to the local economy. Simulmedia believes that working closely with talented professionals in Lviv and throughout Ukraine can not only enhance its own adtech capabilities but also support and stimulate economic growth in the region.

“ Joining the Lviv IT Cluster is not just a strategic business move; it’s a statement of solidarity with the resilient and innovative spirit of Ukraine’s tech community,” remarked Dave Morgan, Executive Chairman of Simulmedia. “ In the face of adversity, this community has demonstrated an extraordinary capacity for innovation and perseverance. We are proud to partner with them, bringing forth advancements in advertising technology while contributing to a cause much greater than ourselves.”

Dave Morgan’s recent visit to Ukraine illuminated why companies should consider investing in this resilient and innovative country. Despite the ongoing conflict, Ukraine’s tech sector remains a source of innovation. It has made significant historic contributions to programmatic platforms, DSPs, SSPs, and AI, underscoring Ukraine’s crucial role in global technological advancement.

Here are concise reasons to invest in Ukraine:

World-Class Talent: Ukraine boasts a pool of exceptional technologists and developers, adept at delivering cutting-edge solutions.



Economic Support: Investing in Ukraine aids the local economy during challenging times, supporting their tech sector’s growth.



Commitment to Innovation and Community: Ukrainian tech professionals balance their global contributions with local humanitarian efforts, showcasing an inspiring commitment to their country and its future.

“ It is a great honor for us to welcome Simulmedia to our friendly community of tech companies. Thank you for your trust. With each new company, we grow not only quantitatively but also ideologically. We have many joint solutions and projects ahead of us. And I am convinced that the experience of Simulmedia will strengthen the Cluster. Thank you for choosing to change and develop the tech industry with us,” added Stepan Veselovskyi, CEO of Lviv IT Cluster.

To learn more, go to simulmedia.com.

About Simulmedia

Simulmedia is a New York-based technology company for advertisers and agencies founded in 2008. Its Performance TV® products – powered by its patented, AI-driven TV+® analytic and activation platform – deliver high-performance targeted video ad campaigns across all streaming and linear TV channels for more than 100 top brands like Disney, Experian, MassMutual, and Choice Hotels. Independent studies show that Simulmedia campaigns regularly deliver 30-100% higher ROI than conventionally planned and targeted campaigns. This is why Simulmedia is alone in guaranteeing the performance of its campaigns, whether the desired outcome is reach, custom targeting or ROI.

