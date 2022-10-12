<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Simulations Plus Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

Conference call to be on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year financial results for fiscal year 2022, the period ended August 31, 2022, after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on October 26, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here or by calling 1-201-389-0879. Please join five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will be simulcast live on the Internet, and the webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website under Conference Calls & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report

Contacts

Simulations Plus Investor Relations
Ms. Renee Bouche

661-723-7723

renee.bouche@simulations-plus.com

Hayden IR
Mr. Brian Siegel

346-396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

