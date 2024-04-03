Simulations Plus Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue of $18.3 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20

Maintains full-year revenue guidance of $66 to $69 million (+10-15%) and EPS guidance of $0.66 to $0.68

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2024, ended February 29, 2024.





Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (compared to second quarter 2023)

Total revenue increased 16% to $18.3 million

Software revenue increased 11% to $11.6 million, representing 63% of total revenue

Services revenue increased 27% to $6.7 million, representing 37% of total revenue

Gross profit increased to $13.2 million; gross margin was 72%

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million, representing 39% of total revenue

Net income of $4.0 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 versus net income of $4.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.20

Six Months 2024 Financial Highlights (compared to six months 2023)

Total revenue increased 18% to $32.8 million

Software revenue increased 16% to $19.2 million

Services revenue increased 22% to $13.6 million

Gross profit increased 3% to $23.1 million; gross margin was 70%

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.5 million, representing 32% of total revenue

Net income of $6.0 million and diluted EPS of $0.29 versus net income of $5.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.26

Management Commentary

“Our second quarter results reflected strong performance in both our software and services segments,” said Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Simulations Plus. “Total revenue increased 16%, driven by higher software revenues in our Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics (CPP) business unit and the Cheminformatics business unit, whose ADMET Predictor® platform continued to gain adoption and added another new Artificial Intelligence (AI) biotech customer in the second quarter. Services revenue growth was primarily driven by higher revenues in our Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) and Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetics (PBPK) business units.

“Since the beginning of calendar 2024, we have seen encouraging signs in biotech funding with notable strength from biotech companies that have candidates undergoing clinical trials. Regarding large pharmaceutical companies, funding continues to vary depending on their near-term direction and business outlook, but the overall market is healthier compared to a year ago. For the balance of 2024, we remain cautiously optimistic that demand for our comprehensive suite of modeling and simulation software products and services will continue to gain momentum as the funding environment improves.

“During the quarter, we also launched our corporate development initiative to intensify our focus on strategic investments and partnerships in early-state technology companies. While strategic acquisitions to complement organic growth remain a priority, we believe there are hidden gems among early-stage companies developing high-potential technologies. We believe that our ability to identify and evaluate commercial applications for emerging technologies will complement our own R&D efforts and position Simulations Plus at the forefront of innovation.

“Our strong performance in the first half of the year, combined with market improvement, puts us on track to achieve our guidance for fiscal 2024. We entered the third quarter with a healthy pipeline and a solid balance sheet, and we are confident that Simulations Plus is firmly positioned to advance its critical role in drug development workflow. Our unwavering focus remains on delivering disciplined growth and achieving long-term returns for our shareholders.”

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Fiscal 2024 Guidance Annual Increase Revenue $66M – $69M 10 – 15% Software mix 55 – 60% — Services mix 40 – 45% — Diluted earnings per share $0.66 – $0.68 35 – 39%

Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on May 6, 2024, to shareholders of record as of April 29, 2024. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.

Environmental, Social, and Governance

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2023 ESG update.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Non-GAAP Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on currency exchange, any acquisition- or financial-transaction-related expenses, and any asset impairment charges. Currency exchange excluded represents the exchange rate fluctuations on the foreign currency denominated transactions. The impact of transactions in foreign currency represents the effect of converting revenue and expenses occurring in a currency other than the functional currency. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented facilitate an understanding of operating performance and provide a meaningful comparison of its results between periods. The Company’s management uses non-GAAP financial measures to, among other things, evaluate its ongoing operations in relation to historical results, for internal planning and forecasting purposes and in the calculation of performance-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA represents a measure that we believe is customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income or operating income as an indicator of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to nonrecurring, unusual items.

Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted diluted EPS is calculated based on net income excluding the impact of any acquisition- or financial-transaction-related expenses, any asset impairment charges, and tax provisions / benefits related to the previous items. The Company excludes the above items because they are outside of the Company’s normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.

The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP measures helps investors to gain a better understanding of the Company’s core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect,” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate the Immunetrics business with our own, as well as expenses we may incur in connection therewith, our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, market conditions, macroeconomic factors, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per common share amounts) February 29,



2024 February 28,



2023 February 29,



2024 February 28,



2023 Revenues Software $ 11,614 $ 10,487 $ 19,203 $ 16,561 Services 6,691 5,263 13,602 11,153 Total revenues 18,305 15,750 32,805 27,714 Cost of revenues Software 1,348 843 2,339 1,728 Services 3,736 1,777 7,397 3,563 Total cost of revenues 5,084 2,620 9,736 5,291 Gross profit 13,221 13,130 23,069 22,423 Operating expenses Research and development 1,312 1,317 2,529 2,483 Sales and marketing 1,949 1,730 3,938 3,215 General and administrative 5,518 6,049 11,200 11,813 Total operating expenses 8,779 9,096 17,667 17,511 Income from operations 4,442 4,034 5,402 4,912 Other income 810 1,034 2,256 1,774 Income before income taxes 5,252 5,068 7,658 6,686 Provision for income taxes (1,223 ) (894 ) (1,684 ) (1,267 ) Net income $ 4,029 $ 4,174 $ 5,974 $ 5,419 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 19,975 20,112 19,961 20,200 Diluted 20,315 20,529 20,288 20,657 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (15 ) (23 ) (69 ) 30 Comprehensive income $ 4,014 $ 4,151 $ 5,905 $ 5,449

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Audited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) February 29,



2024 August 31,



2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,031 $ 57,523 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $30 and $46 13,114 10,201 Prepaid income taxes 1,364 804 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,975 3,904 Short-term investments 71,473 57,940 Total current assets 127,957 130,372 Long-term assets Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $17,962 and $17,199 12,333 11,335 Property and equipment, net 843 671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,062 1,247 Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $10,117 and $9,301 7,873 8,689 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,606 and $2,107 12,935 12,825 Goodwill 19,099 19,099 Long-term investments 9,024 — Deferred tax assets 2,323 1,438 Other assets 524 425 Total assets $ 193,973 $ 186,101 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 360 $ 144 Accrued compensation 3,184 4,392 Accrued expenses 2,992 659 Contracts payable 5,110 3,250 Operating lease liability – current portion 425 442 Deferred revenue 2,457 3,100 Total current liabilities 14,528 11,987 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liability 607 755 Contracts payable – net of current portion 1,800 3,330 Total liabilities 16,935 16,072 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid-in capital —50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,983,703 and 19,937,961 shares issued and outstanding 148,472 144,974 Retained earnings 28,776 25,196 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (210 ) (141 ) Total shareholders’ equity 177,038 170,029 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 193,973 $ 186,101

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. Trended Financial Information* (Unaudited) (in millions except earnings per share amounts) FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY



2022 FY



2023 FY



2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Full



Year Full



Year YTD Revenue Software $ 7.4 $ 9.8 $ 9.6 $ 5.9 $ 6.1 $ 10.5 $ 10.6 $ 9.3 $ 7.6 $ 11.6 $ 32.7 $ 36.5 $ 19.2 Services 5.0 5.0 5.3 5.8 5.9 5.3 5.6 6.3 6.9 6.7 21.2 23.1 13.6 Total $ 12.4 $ 14.8 $ 15.0 $ 11.7 $ 12.0 $ 15.8 $ 16.2 $ 15.6 $ 14.5 $ 18.3 $ 53.9 $ 59.6 $ 32.8 Gross Margin Software 90.0 % 92.0 % 92.4 % 86.1 % 85.4 % 92.0 % 91.5 % 89.4 % 86.9 % 88.4 % 90.6 % 90.1 % 87.8 % Services 60.0 % 59.3 % 65.6 % 68.2 % 69.7 % 66.2 % 63.4 % 62.1 % 47.0 % 44.2 % 63.5 % 65.3 % 45.6 % Total 77.8 % 80.9 % 82.9 % 77.2 % 77.7 % 83.4 % 81.8 % 78.4 % 67.9 % 72.2 % 79.9 % 80.5 % 70.3 % Income from operations $ 3.8 $ 5.5 $ 4.9 $ 0.7 $ 0.9 $ 4.0 $ 4.1 $ (0.3 ) $ 1.0 $ 4.4 $ 14.9 $ 8.7 $ 5.4 Operating Margin 30.6 % 37.0 % 33.1 % 5.9 % 7.3 % 25.6 % 25.2 % -1.8 % 6.6 % 24.3 % 27.7 % 14.6 % 16.5 % Net Income $ 3.0 $ 4.4 $ 4.1 $ 1.0 $ 1.2 $ 4.2 $ 4.0 $ 0.5 $ 1.9 $ 4.0 $ 12.5 $ 10.0 $ 6.0 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.49 $ 0.29 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.3 $ 7.2 $ 6.5 $ 2.5 $ 3.0 $ 6.2 $ 6.5 $ 4.9 $ 3.4 $ 7.1 $ 21.5 $ 20.6 $ 10.5 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.61 $ 0.67 $ 0.10 Cash Flow from Operations $ 3.6 $ 2.6 $ 3.8 $ 7.9 $ 4.7 $ 5.5 $ 8.5 $ 3.1 $ 0.2 $ 5.8 $ 17.9 $ 21.9 $ 6.0 Revenue Breakdown by Region Americas $ 8.5 $ 9.7 $ 11.2 $ 8.4 $ 8.5 $ 10.6 $ 10.8 $ 11.0 $ 10.9 $ 12.5 $ 37.7 $ 40.8 $ 23.4 EMEA 3.0 3.7 1.9 1.7 2.1 3.6 3.4 2.6 2.3 4.7 10.4 11.7 7.0 Asia Pacific 0.9 1.4 1.9 1.6 1.3 1.5 2.1 2.1 1.3 1.2 5.8 7.0 2.5 Total $ 12.4 $ 14.8 $ 15.0 $ 11.7 $ 12.0 $ 15.8 $ 16.2 $ 15.6 $ 14.5 $ 18.3 $ 53.9 $ 59.6 $ 32.8 Software Performance Metrics Average Revenue per Customer (in thousands) Commercial $ 71 $ 101 $ 95 $ 65 $ 68 $ 110 $ 97 $ 88 $ 79 $ 113 Services Performance Metrics Backlog (in millions) $ 15.4 $ 17.0 $ 16.7 $ 15.9 $ 15.8 $ 15.4 $ 15.7 $ 19.5 $ 18.9 $ 18.0 *Numbers may not add due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income* (Unaudited) (in millions) FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY



2022 FY



2023 FY



2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Full



Year Full



Year YTD Net Income $ 3.0 $ 4.4 $ 4.1 $ 1.0 $ 1.2 $ 4.2 $ 4.0 $ 0.5 $ 1.9 $ 4.0 $ 12.5 $ 10.0 $ 6.0 Excluding: Interest income and expense, net (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (0.8 ) (1.0 ) (1.1 ) (1.3 ) (1.3 ) (1.3 ) (0.7 ) (4.1 ) (2.6 ) Provision for income taxes 0.8 1.1 0.7 (0.1 ) 0.4 0.9 0.9 (0.5 ) 0.5 1.2 2.6 1.7 1.7 Depreciation and amortization 0.8 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 1.1 1.1 1.1 3.6 3.9 2.2 Stock-based compensation 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.9 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.3 1.6 2.7 4.2 2.9 (Gain) loss on currency exchange (0.1 ) (0.1 ) 0.2 0.2 — — 0.3 0.2 — 0.1 0.2 0.5 0.1 Impairment of other intangibles — — — — — — — 0.5 — — — 0.5 — Change in value of contingent consideration 0.1 0.1 — — — — — 0.7 (0.1 ) 0.4 0.3 0.7 0.3 Mergers & Acquisitions expense — — — 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.4 2.5 — — 0.3 3.3 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.3 $ 7.2 $ 6.5 $ 2.5 $ 3.0 $ 6.2 $ 6.5 $ 4.9 $ 3.4 $ 7.1 $ 21.5 $ 20.6 $ 10.5 *Numbers may not add due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS* (Unaudited) (in millions, except Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS) FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY



2022 FY



2023 FY



2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Full



Year Full



Year YTD Net Income (GAAP) $ 3.0 $ 4.4 $ 4.1 $ 1.0 $ 1.2 $ 4.2 $ 4.0 $ 0.5 $ 1.9 $ 4.0 $ 12.5 $ 10.0 $ 6.0 Excluding: Mergers & Acquisitions expense — — — 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.9 — — 0.3 1.7 — Immunetrics transaction costs — — — — — — — 2.3 — — — 2.3 — Cognigen trade name write-off — — — — — — — 0.5 — — — 0.5 — Tax effect on above adjustments — — — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) (0.5 ) — — (0.1 ) (0.7 ) — Adjusted Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 3.0 $ 4.4 $ 4.1 $ 1.2 $ 1.5 $ 4.2 $ 4.3 $ 3.7 $ 1.9 $ 4.0 $ 12.8 $ 13.8 $ 6.0 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Diluted 20.7 20.7 20.8 20.9 20.8 20.5 20.4 20.4 20.3 20.3 20.7 20.5 20.3 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.60 $ 0.49 $ 0.29 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.61 $ 0.67 $ 0.29 *Numbers may not add due to rounding

