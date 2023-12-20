Home Business Wire Simulations Plus Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings and Conference Call...
Simulations Plus Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Date

Conference call to be on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 5 p.m. EST

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”), announced today that it will report first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.


Management will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to join the live webcast by registering here. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) or by clicking on this Call me™ link to request a return call. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations page of the Simulations Plus website at www.simulations-plus.com/investorscorporate-profile/corporate-profile/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2022 ESG update.

Contacts

Simulations Plus Investor Relations
Renee Bouche

661-723-7723

renee.bouche@simulations-plus.com

Financial Profiles
Tamara Gonzalez

310-622-8234

slp@finprofiles.com

