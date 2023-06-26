SimScale Strengthens Presence in Asia through Strategic Partnership with KKE Japan

MUNICH & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SimScale GmbH announces a first-of-a-kind partnership with Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc., Japan.









SimScale GmbH, the provider of the world’s first SaaS application for engineering simulation, empowers every engineer to innovate faster by making high-fidelity engineering simulation truly accessible from everywhere and at any scale.

SimScale has partnered with KKE to bring simulation to a wider market focused on Asia. KKE is a leading consulting and advisory firm headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and involved with solving various problems in society by utilizing engineering knowledge since its inception in 1956. Starting out as a structural design office, KKE is now a design and engineering company that bridges academia and the industrial world and consists of engineering professionals who provide knowledge and know-how across construction, disaster prevention, telecommunication, manufacturing and decision-making support.

SimScale is a unique product innovation platform supporting the digital transformation of product design. Organization-wide simulation deployment becomes technically and economically feasible with central control over cost, usage, and quality. Engineers have access to early and broad simulation use, reducing time-to-market and design risk while increasing product performance. Simulation in the cloud leverages scalable high-performance computing with flexible pricing models and is a cheaper alternative to traditional desktop-based software tools. Global engineering firms across industries including automotive, manufacturing, architecture, electronics, lighting, medical, and academia use SimScale to innovate faster and reduce product development costs.

KKE and SimScale will show customers how to digitally transform their product design and development processes and have announced a series of launch events in Japan on July 25th and 27th where SimScale CEO David Heiny will be presenting. More details can be found here.

For a live demonstration of how SimScale works join this free event: Building the Perfect Robot: Harnessing the Power of Simulation (https://www.simscale.com/webinars-workshops/building-perfect-robot-harnessing-power-simulation/)

Editor’s notes:

To learn more about how SimScale’s cloud-based computer-aided engineering (CAE) platform can help designers, visit SimScale’s blog.

About SimScale – SimScale is the world’s first SaaS application for simulation. By providing instant access to (CFD), (FEA), and (thermal) analysis to over 400,000 users, SimScale has moved high-fidelity physics simulation technology from a complex and cost-prohibitive desktop application to a user-friendly cloud application accessible via a subscription-based pricing model.

For more information, visit www.simscale.com/.

Contacts

Media:

Naghman Khan



Marketing, SimScale



nkhan@simscale.com