Simran Rekhi Aggarwal – Events Industry Disruptor and Founder of Shoptalk, Groceryshop, Money20/20 and Fintech Meetup – Launches Trybe, a Groundbreaking New Event Where Women Connect, Collaborate and Get Business Done

Inaugural Trybe Event to Take Place on May 20-22, 2025 at Aria, Las Vegas

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simran Rekhi Aggarwal, events industry disrupter and founder and former President of industry leading events Shoptalk, Groceryshop, Money20/20 and Fintech Meetup, today announced the launch of Trybe, a groundbreaking new event where women connect, collaborate and get business done. Joining Simran in launching Trybe are Caroline M. Farley, co-founder and former head of growth for Shoptalk, Groceryshop and Fintech Meetup as well as Krystina Gustafson, former head of content for Shoptalk and Groceryshop.





The inaugural Trybe event will take place on May 20-22, 2025 at Aria, Las Vegas and, among many other groundbreaking firsts, will host the largest one-to-one meetings program in the world for women. With more than 1,200 attendees, Trybe will feature 150+ speakers across 45+ content sessions, 125+ sponsors and partners, 15,000+ one-to-one meetings, 200+ peer group tabletalks, and 50+ co-located events and activities.

“ The ‘broken rung’ is the greatest obstacle women face on the path to senior leadership. But more alarmingly, last year, women’s share of coveted executive roles dropped for the first time in nearly two decades, marking a turning point in the path toward gender parity.” said Aggarwal. “ Today, we’re launching Trybe to amplify the urgency to address the unique challenges we face as women in the workplace, and work towards greater representation of women in leadership positions. Our mission is to harness the collective power of all women in the workforce–and their allies–to help women at every level, in every role and across every industry be more successful in their jobs and careers.”

Trybe is the first event to enable women across a wide range of industries including consumer, commerce and tech, and at every level to come together to realize their business, personal and professional goals, and get business done. It’s also the only event that allows for cross industry collaboration at scale.

“ With Trybe, we plan to help women harness the collective power of our community by creating a space for them to come together to support and empower each other with personal and professional goals, and to inspire and be inspired. It’s where we can connect, do business, share experiences, learn from each other and collaborate to propel more women into leadership positions, champion gender equality and work together to lead change”, said Farley.

Trybe facilitates learning and connections to accelerate professional development, personal growth and business success, and will host the largest ever meetings program for women, facilitating 15,000+ one-to-one 15-minute meetings onsite for everyone, across every use case, making it easy to meet new people and create incredible opportunities both professionally and personally.

For more information about Trybe, visit www.trybe.com, and follow us on social media: LinkedIn group, LinkedIn company, Twitter, Instagram.

Contacts

Caroline M. Farley



Co-founder



Trybe



caroline@trybe.com