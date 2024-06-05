Simr Appoints HPC Visionary Peter Ungaro to its Board of Directors

Former president and CEO of Cray, Inc. to provide strategic oversight to drive SimOps adoption and enhance productivity for engineers

LOS ALTOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simr, formerly known as UberCloud, which gives engineers a single platform for using any compute resources with any leading simulation tool, today announced the appointment of Peter Ungaro, former President and CEO of Cray Inc., to its board of directors. Ungaro joins Ali Kutay, Chairman and CEO at Striim, Salil Deshpande, Partner at Uncorrelated Ventures, Baris Guzel, Partner at BMW i Ventures, and Roland Manger, Co-Founder and Partner at Earlybird Venture Capital, on the Simr board of directors.









“I am excited about the opportunity to join Simr’s board of directors to help guide the company at this pivotal time in its, and the simulation market’s, growth,” said Ungaro. “Simr is bringing a high level of innovation to the space with the introduction of SimOps, and we share a vision and a passion for the beneficial changes that it introduces for all manufacturers.”

Simr gives engineers a single platform for using any compute resources with any leading simulation tool, and is revolutionizing how engineers design, verify, and test products by automating sophisticated simulations in the cloud. It does so while eliminating the need to specify, procure, implement, and manage complex High-Performance Computing (HPC) environments. The platform enables the implementation of Simulation Operations Automation (SimOps) best practices used by the majority of the design engineers at three of the Magnificent Seven companies available to design engineers everywhere. Simr is closely partnered with leading simulation platform providers, including Ansys, Siemens, and Dassault Systèmes.

Ungaro previously served as President and CEO at Cray, Inc., where he formed close partnerships with tech giants including AMD, Intel, Microsoft and NVIDIA. He led development for several groundbreaking technologies, including the Cray XC series supercomputers, the Cray Urika-GX analytics platform, and YARC Data, which helped to establish the company as an innovation leader in the HPC space and positioned Cray as a leader in the “Big Data” market. Following Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)’s $1.3 billion acquisition of Cray in 2019, Ungaro served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of HPC, AI, Mission Critical Systems, Edge, and HP Labs at HPE, where his contributions have strengthened HPE’s position in the HPC and AI industries and set a foundation for ongoing growth and innovation.

“We are honored and extremely pleased to have Pete join our board of directors,” said Burak Yenier, Simr CEO and co-founder. “His visionary leadership, customer-first perspective, and proven track record in spearheading technological innovation aligns with Simr’s mission to revolutionize the design engineering landscape. His expertise and insights have helped to shape the future of HPC, and his leadership at Cray left a lasting impact on the industry as a whole. We look forward to working closely with him as we start this next phase of our journey.”

About Simr

Simr is on a mission to help manufacturers thrive by advancing SimOps, the practice of automating simulation processes to improve decision-making, innovation, efficiency, and quality in product design and engineering. Founded by engineers for engineers, Simr enables rapid product development and delivery with a versatile, high-performance platform compatible with any compute infrastructure, for any engineering workflow. Furthering our commitment to making SimOps the new standard in manufacturing design, our platform allows engineers to securely design and test product concepts using existing workflows and tools while providing complete control over their simulation workflows and data. For more information, visit us at www.simr.com and LinkedIn.

