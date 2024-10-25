Simpro Group Acquires BigChange

With Acquisition, Simpro Group Enhances its Best-in-Class Global Offering in Field Services Software

LEEDS, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simpro Group, a global leader in field service management solutions, today announced the acquisition of BigChange, a Leeds, UK-based pioneer in job management software for the field services industry. This strategic acquisition of BigChange marks a significant milestone in Simpro Group’s journey, further expanding its capabilities while strengthening the depth and breadth of its offering and ability to scale rapidly across not only the UK, but the globe.





The acquisition of BigChange significantly enhances Simpro Group’s ability to deliver a prescriptive, end-to-end approach to field service optimization, particularly in vehicle tracking, mobile workforce management, CRM, and advanced scheduling—areas where BigChange excels. By integrating these capabilities, Simpro Group can now offer even greater flexibility, catering to diverse customer needs with tailored solutions that creates one of the leading solutions in both scalability and configurability. This expanded portfolio complements Simpro Group’s position in its key market verticals such as facilities management, building maintenance, plant hire, and fire and security services, providing comprehensive tools that drive operational efficiency across industries of all sizes.

With BigChange’s strengths in mobile-first technology, real-time data insights, and seamless back-office integration, Simpro Group is now better equipped than ever to meet the evolving demands of customers in asset-heavy environments, as well as those requiring mobile workforce solutions. This acquisition enhances Simpro Group’s strong position in the field service software space, addressing the growing market demand for customer-centric solutions that combine choice, adaptability, and innovation.

“Our acquisition of BigChange is an exciting opportunity to bring together the best of both companies,” said Gary Specter, CEO of Simpro Group. “With the integration of BigChange, we are not only expanding our portfolio and adding talented employees to our team, but also unifying our approach to field service management across the UK and the globe. Together, we will deliver even greater value to our customers, ensuring they receive the best solutions for their unique and evolving business needs.”

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our customer-first mission,” added Specter. “The synergies between Simpro and BigChange, as well as AroFlo, and ClockShark create new avenues for growth, enabling us to offer a diverse range of solutions that cater to the evolving needs of trade and field service businesses around the world.”

The addition of BigChange to Simpro Group broadens their offering, complements solutions of Simpro, AroFlo, and ClockShark, and provides a wider range of field service management tools for businesses of all sizes. This expanded portfolio allows them to offer more targeted solutions that help customers streamline their operations and stay competitive in the evolving field services market.

“As we move forward as part of Simpro Group, we are creating opportunities not only for our customers but also for our employees,” said Richard Warley, Chief Executive Officer at BigChange. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to continue to innovate and grow, and we are excited to see the combined expertise of our teams and complementary technology solutions unlock new possibilities for the future on behalf of our customers.”

About Simpro Group

Simpro Group provides best-in-class SaaS field service management solutions to trade and field service businesses worldwide. The group comprises three industry-leading companies, Simpro, AroFlo, and ClockShark, with offices across North America, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Simpro and AroFlo provide comprehensive field service management software for growth-minded trade and field service businesses, while ClockShark specializes in time-tracking and scheduling software solutions.

Together, these companies seek to drive businesses forward with solutions that empower teams to work smarter, provide foundations for business scaling, and offer data-driven insights to fuel decision-making.

Simpro Group serves over 22,000 businesses and over 400,000 users worldwide and has a global workforce of more than 600 employees.

Ready to transform your business? Explore our products at simprogroup.com, aroflo.com and clockshark.com.

