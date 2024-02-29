Simplifying Health Insurance Data Analytics with Mark Farrah Associates’ Health Coverage Portal

MCMURRAY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), a leading data aggregator and publisher of health plan market data and analytics, aggregates industry metrics from statutory financial statements filed with state insurance regulators in its Health Coverage Portal™ (HCP) database tool. For 3Q23, insurance companies reported medical coverage of over 320.5 million Americans, based on membership data filed in statutory financial reports from the NAIC (National Association of Insurance Commissioners) and the CA DMHC (California Department of Managed Health Care). MFA is anticipating the release of the annual 2023 data that will be available on March 8th!





To further simplify the analysis of health insurance business, MFA presents its enhanced Health Coverage Portal™ to provide expanded capabilities and time-saving ease of use for the analysis of annual and quarterly enrollment, financials and industry ratios for health plans across the country.

Product features include:

Annual/quarterly enrollment and market share for Individual, Small Group, Large Group, ASO and Government programs are grouped by Parent and Plan .

and programs are grouped by and Revenue, expenses, underwriting gain or loss, administrative and medical loss ratios for Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid lines.

Enhanced product features include: Streamlined design for analytical efficiency Enhanced data filtering and display More powerful trending capabilities Visually informative dashboard displays

Consistently updated and refreshed to deliver the most current information available, providing unsurpassed analytic support and reliable data, encompassing history from 2010 to the current quarter.

Health insurers and companies with a vested interest in the healthcare industry rely on market share and health plan financials to assess competition and identify new business opportunities. For companies seeking comprehensive market data, MFA offers the Health Coverage Portal™, an online application that integrates NAIC and CA DMHC financial statements, relevant government reports and MFA self-insured datasets.

