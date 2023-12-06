Simplify Healthcare wins in two categories at the 2023 BIG Awards for Business

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, a leading enterprise Payer software company, today announced its win in two categories at the Business Intelligence Group’s 2023 BIG Awards for Business. The BIG Awards for Business honors companies, products, and people leading their respective industries.





Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare, has won the Entrepreneur Award. Simplify Healthcare’s cloud based software platform, Simplify Health Cloud™, has been honored with the New Product of the Year Award.

“I’m honored to be recognized with the Entrepreneur Award for my contributions to the Payer business world. I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead such a talented and passionate team of people and to our customers for their continued trust in our products,” said Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare. “Simplify Health Cloud™ winning the New Product of the Year award also serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative impact technology can have, and it fuels my determination to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation.”

“In the spirit of achievement and excellence, we congratulate Mohammed Vaid and Simplify Healthcare on their outstanding success in 2023. Their victory exemplifies the highest standards of innovation and business acumen,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer. “Kudos to all the winners who have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, collectively shaping the future of business. May this recognition inspire continued greatness in the years to come.”

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare powers connected benefits and provider journeys for Payers through a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, compliant, and configurable cloud based software platform — Simplify Health Cloud™. Packaged on the Simplify Health Cloud™ — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Service1™, Claims1™, and Experience1™ provide Payers with discrete and precise solutions to complex problems and opportunities in delivering a rich set of products, benefits, and provider data.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

