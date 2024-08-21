Simplify Healthcare Unveils Advanced Credentialing Solution with Provider1™.Credentialing

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, a leading provider of enterprise SaaS solutions to Payers (health insurance companies), today announced the launch of their innovative provider credentialing solution — Provider1™.Credentialing — a configuration of their next generation provider data management platform, Provider1™. Provider1™.Credentialing will revolutionize the credentialing process with automated primary source verification, AI-driven accuracy, and seamless compliance.





Provider1™.Credentialing will:

Enable Fast, Validated Applications : Accept applications through various channels with upfront validation for accuracy, integrate credentialing into existing portals, and empower providers to submit, upload, and track applications effortlessly.

: Accept applications through various channels with upfront validation for accuracy, integrate credentialing into existing portals, and empower providers to submit, upload, and track applications effortlessly. Automate AI Verification : Eliminate manual tasks with AI-powered primary source verification, connect instantly with sources like CAQH and NPDB, and easily update and audit PSV sources.

: Eliminate manual tasks with AI-powered primary source verification, connect instantly with sources like CAQH and NPDB, and easily update and audit PSV sources. Ensure Compliant Workflows : Configurable workflows ensure compliance and consistency, expedite approvals with routine and electronic committee capabilities, and automatically generate and store approval letters and correspondence.

: Configurable workflows ensure compliance and consistency, expedite approvals with routine and electronic committee capabilities, and automatically generate and store approval letters and correspondence. Maintain Continuous Compliance : Continuous monitoring and auto-updates for regulatory compliance, automated notifications for expiring credentials and sanctions, and critical insights with provider analytics via PowerBI.

: Continuous monitoring and auto-updates for regulatory compliance, automated notifications for expiring credentials and sanctions, and critical insights with provider analytics via PowerBI. Seamless Integration: Provider1™.Credentialing effortlessly integrates with the Provider1™ platform, utilizing shared data structures and a common architecture.

Reflecting on the occasion, Harry Jordan, EVP and GM, Provider1™, Simplify Healthcare, said, “Our customers asked for it, and we have delivered it. Provider1™.Credentialing is a game-changer for Payers, integrating seamlessly with our next-generation provider data management platform, Provider1™ and extending its vast array of capabilities. This new solution will offer a streamlined, efficient, and compliant credentialing process, addressing the growing need for faster, more accurate credentialing in the healthcare industry. It will empower Payers to stay ahead in a competitive market by enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring compliance.”

“Provider credentialing is a critical component of healthcare administration, and our new solution simplifies and automates this complex process,” stated Shane Whitehead, Director, Product Delivery, Provider1™, Simplify Healthcare. He added, “Provider1™.Credentialing will empower Payers to manage their credentialing workflows more efficiently, reducing administrative burden and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.”

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare powers connected benefits and provider journeys for Payers through a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, compliant, and configurable cloud based software platform — Simplify Health Cloud™. Our offerings — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Service1™, Claims1™, and Experience1™ provide Payers with discrete and precise solutions to complex problems and opportunities in delivering a rich set of products, benefits, and provider data. Simplify Healthcare also enables Payers to build enterprise solutions with speed and innovation on a configurable, secure, and low-code application development platform — Simplify App Fabric™. We also offer Simplify Healthcare AI™ — our pre-built AI solutions for Payers to enhance sales, network performance, and service operations.

