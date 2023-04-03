Simplify Healthcare Ranks No. 159 Among 300 Honorees on the List of FORTUNE America’s Most Innovative Companies

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare is pleased to announce that it ranks No. 159 among the 300 honorees on FORTUNE America’s Most Innovative Companies list.

The ranking of America’s Most Innovative Companies is built on three pillars: product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. The ranking wants to guide readers on which US companies are at the forefront of innovation.

“This recognition validates how Simplify Health Cloud™ is bringing in innovative solutions to solve the benefits and provider data challenges of the Payers. This growth has evolved from a relentless focus on customer needs and a product portfolio fueled by innovation. We are grateful to all our customers, partners, and employees for their support,” said Mohammed Vaid, CEO & Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare. “Simplify Health Cloud™ is built to drive business outcomes for our customers and transform their challenges into opportunities. This recognition is a testimony to our constant effort in innovating solutions to deliver winning results for our clients.”

“It is an honor to be ranked No. 159 among the 300 honorees. This is a resounding validation of our approach to address the connected benefits and provider journeys at Payers. Being recognized for our passion to pursue excellence has only compelled us to further drive growth through technology.” — Vinay Nadig, Chief Strategy Officer, Simplify Healthcare.

In principle, every company with business activities in the United States was eligible to enter the ranking. In the selection of this list, the focus was on companies that employ at least 500 people in the US, but several hundred smaller companies that appeared to be vibrant and innovative were also included. A special focus on sectors or industries was intentionally not made. The awards list was announced on March 29, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Fortune website.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is focused on powering connected benefits and provider journeys on a foundation of clean and rich product, benefits, and provider data across the Payer ecosystem. Our end-to-end platform — Simplify Health Cloud™ — powers this connected journey for 45+ health plans. Simplify Health Cloud™ is a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, configurable, and compliant platform aimed at maximizing existing investments in Core-Admin systems. Packaged on the Simplify Health Cloud™ — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Claims1™, Service1™, and Experience1™ provide Payers with discrete and precise solutions to complex problems and opportunities in delivering a rich set of product, benefits, and provider data.

About FORTUNE America’s Most Innovative Companies

Methodology

Fortune and Statista selected America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 based on product innovation, process innovation, and innovation culture. For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system. For the evaluation of the external view of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields – from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys. For the evaluation of the IP portfolio, Statista cooperated with LexisNexis PatentSight and used its platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company’s patents. The 300 US companies with the highest score were awarded as America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023.

