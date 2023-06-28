Simplify Healthcare Named Winner in Five Categories at the 8th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for American Business

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, a leading healthcare Payer technology company, proudly announces its win in five categories at the 8th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for American Business.





The Globee Awards for American Business celebrates organizations that have demonstrated unparalleled performance across various business categories. This esteemed accolade recognizes outstanding accomplishments in customer service, innovation, leadership, and more. With participants ranging from startups to small, medium, and large corporations, the awards program embraces organizations of all sizes and industries.

Simplify Healthcare has been recognized in the following categories:

GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER – Achievement in Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year

GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER – Most Innovative Company of the Year

GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER – Benefits Management Solution

SILVER GLOBEE® WINNER – Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year

BRONZE GLOBEE® WINNER – Achievement in Fastest Growing Company of the Year

“Together, we have achieved excellence that further bolsters our position as a leader in the industry. We will continue to push boundaries, surpass expectations, and shape the future of our industry, guided by our unwavering pursuit of excellence,” said Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare.

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, enthusiastically congratulated the remarkable winners, stating, “Congratulations to the exceptional winners of the 8th Annual 2023 Globee Awards for American Business. Your remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence have set new benchmarks in the industry. Each one of you has showcased unparalleled innovation, leadership, and perseverance, embodying the true spirit of American business. May your success inspire and motivate others to reach greater heights. Here’s to your continued triumphs and the positive impact you make in the world. Well done!”

About Simplify Healthcare



Simplify Healthcare powers connected benefits and provider journeys for Payers through a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, compliant, and configurable cloud based software platform — Simplify Health Cloud™. Packaged on the Simplify Health Cloud™ — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Service1™, Claims1™, and Experience1™ provide Payers with discrete and precise solutions to complex problems and opportunities in delivering a rich set of products, benefits, and provider data.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com.



About the Globee Awards



The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business.

To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their website: https://globeeawards.com.

