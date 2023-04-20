Simplify Healthcare Launches Simplify Health Cloud™ to Enable Connected Benefits and Provider Journeys Based on Clean and Rich Product, Benefits, and Provider Data

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, a leading healthcare Payer technology company launched their much-awaited flagship Payer platform, Simplify Health Cloud™ – a common platform that will enable Payers to simplify product, benefits, and provider lifecycle management. This innovative platform will unleash powerful capabilities by streaming provider and benefits data across the Payer ecosystem.

Simplify Health Cloud™ enables connected benefits and provider journey on a foundation of clean and rich products, benefits, and provider data across the Payer ecosystem. It brings the organization’s five scalable end-to-end cloud-based platforms — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Service1™, Claims1™, and Experience1™ together to deliver a holistic experience to Payers, enabling them to improve stakeholder experience, achieve membership growth, and optimize operations.

Benefits1™ — the single source of truth for product and benefits data that enables a catalog for product and benefits data in a central repository, fulfilling all compliance and mandated document generation, and integration with selling, underwriting, and downstream systems.

systems. Provider1™ — the master record for all provider data that enables a flexible hierarchy for storing all critical data regarding providers and their relationships, critical provider management processes like onboarding, credentialing, contracting, reimbursement models, roster file management, and provider directories.

Service1™ — delivers an intelligent benefits inquiry experience that enables a “single pane of glass” for customer service representatives to handle and resolve all benefit inquiries, combines NLP and AI to deliver the most optimum responses to benefit inquiries to members, providers, employers, and brokers.

Claims1™ — delivers a foundation to integrate benefits data from product development and quote to claims. It integrates provider data and fees/rates into the claims that eliminate manual keying of benefits and provider configuration in the claims system leading to claims accuracy, reduced claims recoveries, and faster time to market.

Experience1™ — delivers a dynamic data-driven digital experience that enables a rules-driven solution to send and display benefits and provider content to a Payer’s digital front door, personalized offerings of benefits, and provider content to members based on rules and customer metadata.

“Today marks the next major step in the evolution of how benefits and provider data will fuel innovation at Payers,” said Mohammed Vaid, CEO, and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare. “Simplify Health Cloud™ is built on our deep expertise and an unmatched record of success in product, benefits, and provider data, which gives our Payers a transformative platform to unlock value and enable disruptive growth.”

“We understand the relentless disruption, competition, and regulation that our Payer customers face,” added Vinay Nadig, Chief Strategy Officer at Simplify Healthcare. “And with Simplify Health Cloud™, we are offering a transformative platform that will enable Payers to serve their members, providers, brokers, prospects, and employer groups with timely and innovative products, benefits, and provider information.”

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is focused on powering connected benefits and provider journeys on a foundation of clean and rich product, benefits, and provider data across the Payer ecosystem. Our end-to-end platform, Simplify Health Cloud™ powers this connected journey for 45+ health plans. Simplify Health Cloud™ is a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, configurable, and compliant platform aimed at maximizing existing investments in Core-Admin systems. Packaged on the Simplify Health Cloud™ — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Service1™, Claims1™, and Experience1™ provide Payers with discrete and precise solutions to complex problems and opportunities in delivering a rich set of product, benefits, and provider data.

