Simplify Healthcare Featured on the Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 List for a Third Year in a Row

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, a leading provider of enterprise SaaS solutions to Payers (health insurance companies), today announced that it ranks No. 15 on the 2024 Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list. Simplify Healthcare has ranked in the list for the third consecutive year. The annual list showcases 50 of the Chicago area’s fastest-growing companies, ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2018 through 2023.





The 2024 Crain’s “Fast 50” list highlights businesses that saw a median revenue increase of 505% over the past five years, with some companies reaching an astounding average revenue growth of 2,375%.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition for innovation in the Payer space for the third consecutive year. This award is a validation of our vision to enable Payers to solve their most difficult challenges surrounding Product, Benefits and Provider data. Our innovation with AI capabilities, Provider Credentialing, and rollout of Simplify App Fabric™ – Payer focused low code enterprise application build platform demonstrates our commitment to future-proofing the evolving needs of our customers.” — Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare

“Payers face increasing amounts of pressure to maintain membership growth, while at the same time reduce their admin expense ratios. This award is a testament to how Simplify Healthcare enables Payers to continue to grow while managing admin costs. Our flagship platform — the Simplify Health Cloud™, now enabled by AI capabilities, provides a strong operational foundation for Payers to optimize, innovate and ultimately serve their stakeholders in a highly differentiated manner.” — Vinay Nadig, Chief Strategy Officer and GM, Simplify App Fabric™ and Simplify AI™, Simplify Healthcare

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare powers connected benefits and provider journeys for Payers through a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, compliant, and configurable cloud based software platform — Simplify Health Cloud™. Packaged on the Simplify Health Cloud™ — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Service1™, Claims1™, and Experience1™ provide Payers with discrete and precise solutions to complex problems and opportunities in delivering a rich set of products, benefits, and provider data. Simplify Healthcare also enables Payers to build enterprise solutions quickly and innovate on a configurable, secure, and low-code application development platform — Simplify App Fabric™.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com.

About Crain’s Chicago Business

Crain’s Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis, and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain’s publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports, and features. Crain’s also produces databases, live events, and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers’ understanding of local business.

