Simplify Healthcare Appoints Vinay Nadig as the Chief Strategy Officer

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, one of the leading Digital Healthcare Platform providers for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs, has today announced that Vinay Nadig has been appointed as their Chief Strategy Officer. Vinay will lead the organization’s growth strategy and business transformation initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vinay as our Chief Strategy Officer,” says Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect. “Vinay brings over 20 years of Payer experience as a consultant and an operational leader within the industry. His vast experience within the Healthcare Payer domain will enable us to execute a focused and accelerated growth strategy.”

“I believe Simplify Healthcare has a great business model and talented teams that uniquely position them to help Health Plans transform digitally and meet the challenges of an ever-changing Healthcare Payer landscape. I’m looking forward to my role in driving strategic initiatives that will forge Simplify Healthcare ahead for greater growth,” says Vinay Nadig as he takes on this new role.

In his previous role, Vinay led the Payer practice at First Quadrant Advisory and worked with Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA), and Elevance (Anthem), among others. Prior to that, Vinay served as a senior executive at HCSC and led digital and operational transformation in their commercial line of business which helped the company increase revenue and reduce operational costs. As a consulting leader, he led the global healthcare practice at Genpact and served the largest Payers and PBMs nationwide.

Vinay holds an MBA from Texas A&M and a Postgraduate Executive Certificate in Strategy and Innovation from MIT Sloan School of Management. He has authored several white papers and studies on healthcare reform that have been published by industry associations such as AHIP and Delta Dental Association.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is one of the leading Digital Healthcare Platform providers for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs. Simplify Healthcare’s Digital Payer Platform enables Payers to achieve End-to-End Digital Transformation of their Benefits, Provider, and Customer Service journeys to improve stakeholder experience, membership growth and retention, and operational efficiencies.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contacts

Simplify Healthcare



Murtuza Vaid



Vice President – Digital Experience



Email: murtuza.vaid@simplifyhealthcare.com

Phone: (844) 720-6678