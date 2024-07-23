SimpleVMS, a Division of Avionté, Named Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Vendor Management System (VMS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

Everest Group highlights Simple VMS’s unique, end-to-end integrated talent sourcing and management ecosystem and robust clerical light industrial (CLI) capabilities

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SimpleVMS, a division of Avionté, is honored to announce its recognition as a major contender and star performer in Everest Group’s Vendor Management System (VMS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024, a comparative assessment of 22 leading VMS providers. As employers rely more on the contingent workforce, VMS solutions are becoming more crucial as the core technology for procuring and managing contingent work. Everest Group’s VMS PEAK Matrix Assessment provides organizations with a roadmap for evaluating which VMS provider is best for them.





Krishna Charan, Vice President at Everest Group, highlighted SimpleVMS’s strategic position and robust offerings: “ SimpleVMS is poised to create an end-to-end contingent talent acquisition ecosystem through deep integrations with Avionté. Its offerings, particularly appealing to midsized organizations, include robust blue collar-specific capabilities, and a comprehensive suite of timekeeping tools and invoicing functionalities. In addition, Avionté’s backing and strong staffing supplier partnerships position SimpleVMS well to meet its clients’ needs. These factors have contributed to its Major Contender and Star Performer positioning in the global VMS PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024.”

A complete solution for employers to manage their contingent workforce all in one place, SimpleVMS offers powerful functionalities for clients of all sizes in the clerical and light industrial (CLI) space. SimpleVMS’s ability to harmonize data integration among VMS, timekeeping, business analytics/reporting, invoicing, and applicant tracking system (ATS) successfully eliminates duplicate workflows, redundant data entry, and billing discrepancies. With SimpleVMS, employers can manage their contingent workforce seamlessly while optimizing for cost, quality, continuity of service, responsiveness, and scalability.

“ Everest’s designation validates our dedication to breaking down the barriers between VMS and staffing ATS technologies while delivering value to employers, staffing agencies, and talent,” said SimpleVMS President Jason Oswald. “ As the staffing industry continues to evolve, SimpleVMS and Avionté remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver a comprehensive solution for managing contingent labor. Our customers give us high marks for offering an easy to implement, user friendly, high value platform that is designed to support both high volume and midsized contingent workforce programs. Our unique, end-to-end staffing platform delivers a seamless experience across the supply chain of labor.”

As organizations look for efficient and scalable solutions to manage their contingent workforce, SimpleVMS is well-positioned to meet and exceed these demands. Key SimpleVMS functionalities include:

Timekeeping : A fully integrated, no-cost solution provides full visibility into the contingent workforce through real-time dashboards. The platform automates schedules, tracks attendance, and allows the contingent workforce to transfer between cost centers.

: A fully integrated, no-cost solution provides full visibility into the contingent workforce through real-time dashboards. The platform automates schedules, tracks attendance, and allows the contingent workforce to transfer between cost centers. Job Order Management: A central portal to manage vendors and multiple hire types in one system. Distribute job requisitions in seconds to specified suppliers.

A central portal to manage vendors and multiple hire types in one system. Distribute job requisitions in seconds to specified suppliers. Visibility : Full transparency for the staffing program, including vendor performance metrics.

: Full transparency for the staffing program, including vendor performance metrics. Invoicing: Single invoice for all suppliers, customized to support the client’s accounting requirements.

Single invoice for all suppliers, customized to support the client’s accounting requirements. Implementation: Simplified implementation, taking an average of four to six weeks.

Simplified implementation, taking an average of four to six weeks. Support: Unlimited and direct access to the support team.

Unlimited and direct access to the support team. Reporting: Robust business intelligence platform features visual dashboards with drill-down capability and over 100 stock reports.

Download a copy of the Everest Group 2024 Vendor Management System (VMS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment on our website.

About SimpleVMS

A division of Avionté, SimpleVMS is a vendor-neutral vendor management system (VMS) developed by staffing industry professionals to enhance the relationships between clients and their staffing partners. The cutting-edge platform delivers complete workforce visibility and streamlined workflows, providing everything from job order management to invoicing and analytics, paired with an integrated timekeeping solution. More than software, SimpleVMS provides the hands-on support that employers and agencies depend on to manage their variable labor programs. For more information, visit https://simplevms.com.

About Avionté

Avionté is a proven leader in enterprise staffing platforms, providing a comprehensive end-to-end, cloud-based technology solution designed for scalability and growth. The Avionté platform delivers a complete front and back office, a robust mobile talent application, and a powerful VMS. With a single staffing platform, agencies can now manage the entire supply chain of labor, from employer to agency to talent and back. Learn more at https://www.avionte.com.

