SimpleVMS, a Division of Avionté, Introduces AI Photo Time, a Fully Integrated, Singular Contingent Workforce Timekeeping System

With one timeclock for managing contingent workers across agencies, AI Photo Time alleviates administrative burden and offers a real-time view of contingent labor spend

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SimpleVMS, a division of Avionté, introduces AI Photo Time, a fully integrated, singular timekeeping solution for managing the contingent workforce. AI Photo Time allows employers to manage their contingent workforce via one timeclock, regardless of how many staffing partners they have, and offers real-time access to contingent labor spend. The integrated timekeeping solution seamlessly links to the contingent workforce management platform, alleviating the administrative burden of tracking and reporting hours of contingent workers from multiple agencies. Featuring biometric rule-compliant AI photo-punching technology to verify employees clocking into and out of facilities, AI Photo Time also helps ensure security in the workplace and mitigate time-theft.





“ As part of SimpleVMS’s ongoing mission to streamline all aspects of contingent workforce management, we are excited to introduce AI Photo Time, which solves a significant burden for HR departments,” said SimpleVMS President Jason Oswald. “ No matter how many staffing agencies our clients work with, our timekeeping offers a single time clock solution with real-time dashboards for viewing employee in/out status and job costing. The platform also ties back to the client’s general ledger and delivers a single consolidated invoice for all their vendors.”

Clerical and light industrial facilities often have hundreds of people working in them, many of whom are contingent workers. AI Photo Time seamlessly verifies those workers’ identities and prevents buddy punching, the fraudulent and costly practice of one employee clocking in or out for another. AI Photo Time photographs employees when they clock in on the SimpleVMS timeclock. The photo is stored in the system for the employer and staffing agency to view in the employee’s profile. Using AI technology, the system then checks the photograph against the known image of the employee, rating the accuracy of the photo from 0 to 100%, and alerting the employer if there is a mismatch.

Complying with biometric regulations, AI Photo Time allows employers to:

Simplify timekeeping – manage the entire contingent workforce on an easy-to-use dashboard.

– manage the entire contingent workforce on an easy-to-use dashboard. Know who’s working – the SimpleVMS integrated timeclock captures an employee’s photo when they clock in.

– the SimpleVMS integrated timeclock captures an employee’s photo when they clock in. Verify and notify – AI photo matching verifies the identity of the employee clocking in. Notifications can be configured with alerts if there is a mismatch.

– AI photo matching verifies the identity of the employee clocking in. Notifications can be configured with alerts if there is a mismatch. Save time and money – no-cost time clocks; mitigated buddy punching; easy contingent workforce tracking; reduced clocking errors; accurate timekeeping and invoicing.

For more information and to see a demo of AI Photo Time, please visit our website.

About SimpleVMS

A division of Avionté, SimpleVMS is a vendor-neutral vendor management system (VMS) developed by staffing industry professionals to enhance the relationships between clients and their staffing partners. The cutting-edge platform delivers complete workforce visibility and streamlined workflows, providing everything from job order management to invoicing and analytics, paired with an integrated timekeeping solution. More than software, SimpleVMS provides the hands-on support that employers and agencies depend on to manage their variable labor programs. For more information, visit https://simplevms.com.

About Avionté

Avionté is a proven leader in enterprise staffing platforms, providing a comprehensive end-to-end, cloud-based technology solution designed for scalability and growth. The Avionté platform delivers a complete front and back office, a robust mobile talent application, and a powerful VMS. With a single staffing platform, agencies can now manage the entire supply chain of labor, from employer to agency to talent and back. Learn more at https://www.avionte.com.

