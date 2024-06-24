SimpleTire and Car Talk Promote Tire Safety Awareness During National Tire Safety Week

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CarTalk—SimpleTire, a top-ranked online tire retailer that is part of the Dealer Tire Family of Companies, teams up with leading automotive authority Car Talk to offer safety tips and expert advice in promoting the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s (USTMA) National Tire Safety Week (NTSW) from June 24 to July 3, 2024. This year, SimpleTire encourages drivers to “Do Your P.A.R.T. and get #RoadReady” by emphasizing the importance of checking your tires’ pressure, getting your tires aligned, rotating your tires, and checking your tire tread.









This year, SimpleTire and Car Talk are also focused on helping their audiences understand tire load and speed ratings amidst the rising popularity of heavier SUVs and pickup trucks. With SUVs and pickup trucks comprising over 80% of new vehicle sales in the U.S., ensuring proper tire load and speed ratings is more crucial than ever. SimpleTire’s campaign focuses on educating drivers about these critical aspects of tire maintenance, which can significantly impact vehicle performance and safety.

“SUVs and pickup trucks now account for more than four out of every five new vehicles sold in the US today,” said Julie Bausch Lent, managing editor of Car Talk. “Bigger vehicles are heavier, and if you plan on adding a lift kit to your new Ford Bronco Sport or towing your motorboat to the beach, you’re adding more weight and strain on your tires. Understanding your tires’ load and speed ratings is vital for maintaining safety on the road.”

Do Your P.A.R.T. and Get #RoadReady

SimpleTire and Car Talk support USTMA’s tire safety initiative by reminding you to “Do Your P.A.R.T.” with these four simple yet essential steps:

Pressure:



Check your tires’ air pressure monthly and before long trips. Proper tire pressure ensures optimal handling, fuel efficiency, and prevents excessive wear.

Regularly check your vehicle’s alignment to avoid irregular tire wear, which can compromise safety.

Rotate your tires every 6,000 miles to promote even wear and extend their lifespan.

Check your tire tread depth to ensure adequate traction. Use the penny test or visit a professional for an accurate assessment.

“National Tire Safety Week is an excellent opportunity to remind drivers of the crucial yet simple steps for proper tire care and safety,” said Kim Kleine, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association. “Tires are the only part of the car that touches the road and a key part of overall road safety. By following P.A.R.T. guidelines and scheduling regular inspections with tire service professionals, drivers can keep their tires and vehicles in top condition.”

Understanding Load Rating and Speed Rating

In addition to the P.A.R.T. guidelines, SimpleTire emphasizes the importance of understanding tire load and speed ratings:

Load Rating:

This indicates the maximum weight a tire can safely carry. Drivers should ensure their tires can handle the vehicle’s weight plus any cargo. The load index can be found on the tire sidewall.

This denotes the maximum safe speed for a tire. Matching the speed rating to your vehicle’s performance capabilities is crucial for safe driving. The speed rating is typically the last character in the tire size code on the sidewall.

“At SimpleTire, our mission is to make tire replacement ‘way simple, way better,'” said Karthik Iyer, CEO at SimpleTire. “By educating our customers about tire safety, we empower them to make informed decisions that keep them safe on the road.”

During National Tire Safety Week, SimpleTire and Car Talk will provide valuable resources and tips on their websites and social media channels to help drivers understand and implement these essential safety measures. For more information, visit www.simpletire.com.

About SimpleTire

Based in Philadelphia, SimpleTire is an online tire retailer committed to relentlessly reinventing tire replacement to make it “way simple, way better.” The company’s business model links independent tire distributors and 25,000 installation partners across the country into one seamless e-commerce network, providing customers access to an unparalleled inventory of tires from hundreds of brands and an all-in-one tire replacement experience. SimpleTire sells tires in all categories, including Passenger, Light truck, Commercial, Agriculture, OTR, Industrial, ATV, Antique, and various specialties. For more information, visit www.simpletire.com.

SimpleTire Awards & Accolades

About Car Talk

Car Talk, the Peabody Award-winning automotive radio show on NPR, was created by Ray Magliozzi and his late brother, Tom. Car Talk remains a trusted voice in automotive and continues the 45-year tradition of providing entertaining, informative car content and honest advice in the industry. Car Talk also produces the nationally-syndicated Dear Car Talk series, the popular website CarTalk.com, the Car Talk Podcast, associated social media channels, and a thriving Vehicle Donation Program. Known for its hilarious and brutally honest approach to automotive and car repair, Car Talk has engendered tens of millions of loyal followers who otherwise find car buying and repair a challenging experience. For more information, visit www.cartalk.com.

