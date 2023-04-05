Simplement Unlocks the Power of SAP Data with new Roundhouse™ Release

Roundhouse by Simplement Launches with Support from the Tech Community and Gains Traction with its Simple implementation Process

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplement, an industry leader in SAP data solutions, unveils their newest innovation – Roundhouse. This groundbreaking new solution simplifies integration and data management capabilities with its ability to obtain data directly through the SAP application layer. This eliminates the need for access to an organization’s SAP databases or database logs.

Roundhouse’s modern message-based streaming architecture allows customers to move data in real-time from their SAP source systems to a variety of enterprise platforms including Databricks, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Snowflake, MySQL, Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2, and Amazon S3. Simplement designed Roundhouse to align with SAP’s vision for application integration. This design enables Roundhouse to offer data integrity that is not possible with database replication methods. Roundhouse provides a live data feed that is continuously updated from all SAP sources and transforms difficult-to-read data into a semantic layer to provide an intuitive view. This streamlines custom solutions and reporting within an organization.

“At Simplement, we understand that an organization is only as good as its data,” said Marjorie Zander, Principal at Simplement. “Our customers remain loyal to us because of our deep understanding of how SAP works, and our ability to help them solve their SAP data challenges with SAP-aware software and support. With Roundhouse we have a completely modern, cloud native way to help customers on the S/4HANA journey – in the same way our legacy Data Liberator™ platform brought accelerated and flexible reporting to SAP ECC customers.”

Whether it’s SAP ECC or S/4HANA, Simplement Roundhouse gets business answers fast with functional reporting accelerators designed by SAP experts. Deploy for a department or an entire enterprise in days.

ABOUT SIMPLEMENT:

Simplement develops software solutions for SAP customers that help thousands of business users gain on-demand access to their data from SAP. As the name implies, Simplement makes data sourcing, data development, data blending, and end-user reporting a simple process. Simplement makes SAP data easy to use and easy to secure in a variety of front- end business intelligence applications. Simplement solutions deploy flexibly on premises or in the cloud and are completely scalable. Simplement’s new Roundhouse platform is the successor to its market-leading Data Liberator platform.

