Simple Mobile Selected by California Public Utilities Commission as Wireless Partner for Re-Launch of California LifeLine Foster Youth Pilot Program

The Program Will Ensure Continued Wireless Service to 12,000 Foster Youth Across California

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simple Mobile®, a simple, yet powerful, no-contract wireless provider that runs on Verizon’s network, today announced it has been chosen by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to be its wireless partner in the re-launch of the California LifeLine Foster Youth Pilot Program. This initiative from Simple Mobile, a brand within the Verizon Value portfolio of no-contract brands, further demonstrates Verizon Value’s commitment to digital inclusion, making connectivity accessible to as many people as possible.





With this partnership, Simple Mobile will ensure each participant receives a free smartphone, free charger, and free case courtesy of Simple Mobile. The pilot will deliver unlimited talk/text and up to 25 GB of mobile data and 10 GB of hotspot data with Simple Mobile all at no cost to the participant, helping California foster youth have the resources they need to stay connected.

“We are honored to support California’s foster youth,” said Nancy Clark, President of the Verizon Value organization. “Through this transformative program, we can provide not just a service, but a lifeline to those who need it most, helping California foster youth have the opportunity to thrive in today’s digital world.”

The program will transition more than 12,000 foster youth from all over California to Simple Mobile from another provider and set up a streamlined process set to bring many more into the fold.

In addition to the youth program, Simple Mobile recently introduced an enhancement to its LifeLine benefits, providing eligible customers $10 discounts per month on any monthly plan, which they can apply to through an easy-to-use QR code when visiting any one of Simple Mobile’s 5,000 retailers nationwide. This discount means qualifying LifeLine customers can get 15GB of high-speed data for $15/month nationally, and eligible customers in the State of California can get a Simple Mobile 30GB wireless plan for as low as $1/month.

More information can be found at www.simplemobilelifeline.com, www.simplemobile.com/gdp/california and www.cpuc.ca.gov/news-and-updates/all-news/digital-inclusion-with-california-lifeline-foster-youth-pilot-program.

About Simple Mobile

Simple Mobile provides no-contract wireless service, backed by the award-winning Verizon 5G network, featuring plans that allow customers to have fast, nationwide, network coverage at a fair price.

Simple Mobile is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Straight Talk, Total Wireless, Visible, Tracfone, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services.

For more information on Simple Mobile, visit simplemobile.com.

About the California Public Utilities Commission

The CPUC regulates services and utilities, protects consumers, safeguards the environment, and assures Californians access to safe and reliable utility infrastructure and services. For more information on the CPUC, please visit www.cpuc.ca.gov.

Contacts

valuemediarelations@verizon.com