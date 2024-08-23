Simple Mobile Introduces California LifeLine Program, Making Wireless Service More Accessible and Affordable for California Residents

Eligible California customers can get wireless service for as low as $1 per month

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simple Mobile, a simple, yet powerful, no-contract wireless provider from Verizon, today introduced its LifeLine discount program for California residents. Through this program, eligible and LifeLine approved customers in the State of California can get a Simple Mobile 30GB wireless plan for as low as $1/month.





This benefit comes just as Simple Mobile debuts a new promotion where new customers can get 3x the high-speed data on select plans for a limited time. The $30 plan now includes 30GB of data per month – up from 10 GB – allowing customers to get more of the fast, reliable service they count on for less. When combined with the Federal Lifeline program, customers enrolled in the California LifeLine program can get $29 off the plan’s price, bringing it down to $1 per month.

“With ACP going away, we wanted to create a best-in-class offer with a best-in-class brand that truly serves our communities,” said David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon Value. “Now, in over 700 locations in California, we can serve our customers by giving them Simple Mobile service for $1.00 per month with 30GB of high-speed data when they qualify for LifeLine. This further demonstrates our mission of providing the very best value in wireless and allows us to meet all of our customers’ needs.”

For the first time, Simple Mobile customers can also apply for California LifeLine via scannable QR codes at authorized retailers, making it easier than ever to sign up. California residents enrolled in SNAP, Medicaid, Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit and other government assistance programs automatically qualify for LifeLine benefits. New and existing customers may apply. More information can be found at https://www.simplemobilelifeline.com/CA and at authorized retailers.

For Simple Mobile, providing high-speed data to Californians is a major step in expanding its nationwide reach. Simple Mobile is dedicated to developing into a community-focused brand providing services that meet the needs of California’s varied demographics. This not only improves connections but also demonstrates Simple Mobile’s commitment to serving the state’s diverse wireless needs.

Beyond California, Simple Mobile is also enhancing its Lifeline program across the U.S., allowing more people to get access to discounted wireless service. With over 5,000 authorized retailers across the U.S., customers have brick and mortar locations to get their questions answered, get more information and easily enroll.

For more information on Simple Mobile and LifeLine, visit http://www.simplemobilelifeline.com/CA.

About Simple Mobile

Simple Mobile provides no-contract wireless service, backed by the award-winning Verizon 5G network, featuring plans that allow customers to have fast, nationwide, network coverage at a fair price.

Simple Mobile is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Straight Talk, Total Wireless, Visible, Tracfone, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services.

For more information on Simple Mobile, visit simplemobile.com.

