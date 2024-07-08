SIMO to Appoint Former MediaTek Executive as Chief Strategy Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIMO, a pioneer and leader in Cloud Connectivity solutions, today announced the recent appointment of Julius Lin as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Julius brings extensive cross-industry experience and a proven track record in various roles, including significant positions at MediaTek, where he has accumulated many years of invaluable experience both in execution and strategic roles.





At SIMO, Julius will be instrumental in defining and executing both short-term and long-term strategic initiatives. His track record and cross-industry experience make Julius an invaluable asset for SIMO’s future growth and success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julius Lin to our executive team,” said Jing Liu, CEO at SIMO. “His extensive experience and strategic insight will be instrumental as we lead SIMO into a new phase of rapid growth. We look forward to working closely as a team to further strengthen our partnerships with mobile carriers, device makers, chip/module makers, and other channel partners throughout our eco-system to better service customers worldwide.”

About SIMO

SIMO, Inc. (SIMO), founded and headquartered in Silicon Valley, emerged in response to the universal challenge faced by smart device users: the need for on-demand, fast, secure, and reliable mobile Internet connections worldwide. After years of dedicated research and development to tackle this issue, SIMO introduced the Solis hotspot family of products, utilizing our Cloud Connectivity vSIM technology to provide swift and secure mobile Internet access in over 135 countries. SIMO’s innovative approach allows users to enjoy mobile data on-demand through multiple network partners for a flat rate—no contracts, no physical SIM cards, or unexpected charges. SIMO’s Solis global hotspots, embedded with vSIM, offer unlimited mobile Wi-Fi in 135+ countries. SIMO’s vSIM technology extends beyond individual users, providing global mobile data access to Notebooks, Tablets, IoT, Automotives and connectivity applications. As we continue to expand through new local carrier partnerships globally, SIMO remains dedicated to enhancing connectivity experiences. Discover more about SIMO and our groundbreaking products at https://soliswifi.co/ or https://www.simo.co/.

