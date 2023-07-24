<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Similarweb to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 8, 2023, After Market Close

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital data and web analytics company, today announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.


A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Similarweb’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.similarweb.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be made available on the Similarweb website following the call. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (888) 428-7458 toll-free and at (862) 298-0702 internationally.

About Similarweb:

As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb’s digital data and insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/.

Contacts

Press:

David Carr

Similarweb

press@similarweb.com

Investors:

Raymond “RJ” Jones

Similarweb

ir@similarweb.com

