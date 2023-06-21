SIMBYM Introduces “Vorque®”, an innovative and disruptive “AppGPT No-Code” Platform for Efficient Business Operations, Work Management and Collaboration

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppGPT–USA SIMBYM Inc, a leading innovator in technology software solutions, is proud to announce the preview release of its groundbreaking SIMBYM Vorque Management Module. The product was developed as a complete “No-Code” solution with an “enterprise first” approach to security & scalability. SIMBYM Vorque® empowers organizations of all sizes and all verticals, including green fields, by building and streamlining their workflow and application processes without the need for traditional coding. Configure your design/application; turn around and use it!

“Vorque will change the way enterprise applications and processes are developed. We have eliminated coding across all tiers of the application. People can focus on their business processes and our platform will enable them to use the application in minutes. Development productivity can be increased by up to 1,000 times,” said SIMBYM Founder & CEO Raj Rajendran.

In today’s fast paced business environment, organizations face increasing challenges in managing their business operations effectively. A complete No-Code Enterprise platform, Vorque® has revolutionized the development landscape by offering an intuitive, user-friendly platform that enables seamless collaboration, workflow optimization, and data-driven decision-making, all without the necessity of writing a single line of code.

“We are thrilled to introduce SIMBYM Vorque®, our no limits, No-Code platform,” said Mala Raj, Co-Founder & President at SIMBYM. “We believe that cost effective and efficient products should be accessible to all organizations, regardless of their size or technical expertise. It is a true game-changer.”

Discover the power of SIMBYM Vorque® and unlock the full potential of your organization’s management & operational processes, workflows, or applications. For a preview or more information, visit SIMBYM.Com or contact our team at Info@SIMBYM.COM

About SIMBYM, Simple & Integrated®:

SIMBYM is a leading innovator in providing a next-generation, cutting-edge disruptive enterprise No-Code Cloud SaaS platform to businesses across industries. Our focus is to empower organizations to enhance productivity and streamline operations to work smarter, faster and more efficiently to achieve their goals. SIMBYM delivers intuitive and scalable software that creates Applications in #MinutesNotMonthsOrYears.

SIMBYM’s No-Coding platform allows organizations to change at the speed of business in #MinutesNotMonthsOrYears! Driving growth and success. Our customers tell us, SIMBYM’s commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach is par excellence!

