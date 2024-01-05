SimBioSys® Elevates Leadership Team as It Receives First FDA Clearance for Digital Precision Medicine Platform, TumorSight™

– Seasoned HealthTech Executive Jyoti Palaniappan Appointed as Chief Commercial Officer

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SimBioSys®, a trailblazing TechBio company unlocking the power of spatial biophysics with artificial intelligence (AI) and biophysical modeling to redefine cancer precision medicine, transform patient care and defeat cancer today announced the strategic appointment of Jyoti Palaniappan as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). The announcement coincides with the company’s landmark achievement of receiving FDA clearance for its groundbreaking TumorSight™ platform.





A distinguished HealthTech executive, Palaniappan brings a wealth of experience from notable roles at Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and McKinsey. As CCO, Palaniappan will play a pivotal role in steering SimBioSys through a transformative phase marked by the commercial launch of its first product on the TumorSight™ platform, accelerated development of additional clinical offerings and expansion of its innovative research product, PhenoScope™.

Tushar Pandey, Chief Executive Officer of SimBioSys, expressed enthusiasm about Palaniappan’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Jyoti to the SimBioSys team. His extensive industry tenure and profound expertise will prove instrumental as we commercialize our technologies and pioneer novel approaches to understanding tumor biology. At this crucial juncture, Jyoti’s leadership will be invaluable in addressing real-world challenges within the cancer community.”

Palaniappan’s distinguished career includes senior executive leadership roles in HealthTech, diagnostics and the life sciences, contributing to the growth and success of both established and emerging companies. His achievements at emerging companies such as Bigfoot (acquired by Abbott), Adaptive and Alio, include ensuring product-market fit, developing successful go-to-market strategies and leading commercial organizations to penetrate new markets with novel solutions that will have significant impact on the health of patients everywhere.

In response to his appointment, Palaniappan shared his excitement, stating, “I am thrilled to join SimBioSys at this pivotal moment in the company’s trajectory. The recent FDA clearance is just the beginning, and I look forward to collaborating with Tushar and the SimBioSys team to accelerate our strategy and boldly advance the future of precision medicine in oncology to deliver better outcomes for patients.”

About SimBioSys, Inc.

SimBioSys is a pioneering TechBio company deploying a combination of artificial intelligence, data science and spatial biophysics to redefine precision medicine, transform patient care and defeat cancer. By seeing cancer more completely, SimBioSys aims to empower clinicians, patients, and researchers with a more informed understanding of a patient’s tumor to optimally assess all available options and deliver on the promise of truly individualized patient care. To learn more, visit us at https://www.simbiosys.com/

