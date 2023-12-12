SiMa.ai Recognized in AI Infrastructure Landscape Report by Independent Research Firm

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiMa.ai, the machine learning software-driven company with purpose-built hardware to deploy AIML applications at the edge, today announced its inclusion in Forrester’s The AI Infrastructure Landscape, Q4 2023 report.





“We are honored to be included in the 2023 report on the AI Infrastructure landscape by Forrester, a leading, independent analyst firm,” said Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO at SiMa.ai. “The rapid pace of AI innovation is only continuing to accelerate and research like this validates the value of AIML applications at the edge in industrial robotics, computer vision, and autonomous vehicles. We’re proud of the dedication and work by our team to deliver purpose-built solutions for the edge that maximize performance without compromising power efficiency.”

The edge computing market is an underserved market with an annual spend of $40 billion, yet it presents a massive opportunity with the expectation that enabling AI and ML for these edge devices will become a $76 billion market by 2031, according to Transparency Market Research. Processing data on edge devices rather than in the cloud provides not only performance and efficiency gains due to lower latency, but also better data privacy and control. This growth will be fueled by rising demand for artificial intelligence capabilities across diverse applications from industrial robotics and computer vision to autonomous and semi autonomous vehicles.

Customer demand for AI infrastructure that allows for the deployment of highly performant AIML solutions at the edge that are size, weight, and power (SWaP) compatible, and empower sectors such as autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and industrial automation with greater intelligence to drive more innovation, is quickly increasing. SiMa.ai consistently delivers unparalleled power efficiency without compromising performance (FPS/W), with customers typically benefitting from an average FPS increase of 15x with <15W.

Over the past year, SiMa.ai has expanded its market leadership, most notably with the recent launch of Palette Edgematic, offering a “drag and drop,” low code approach for users to create, build and deploy their own models and complete computer vision pipelines automatically in minutes versus months. The company bolstered its leadership ranks in October with the appointment of Elizabeth Samara-Rubio as Chief Business Officer. In addition, the company most recently won the GSA 2023 Startup to Watch award in December, achieved MLPerf results that surpassed NVIDIA in computer vision performance for a second time in August, launched its Partner Program and raised additional capital in June.

To view the Forrester AI Infrastructure Landscape, Q4 2023 report, please visit here. For more information about SiMa.ai and its innovative edge ML solutions, please visit SiMa.ai. To schedule a demo, reach out at developer.mlsoc@sima.ai.

SiMa.ai is a Machine Learning company delivering the industry's first software-centric, purpose-built MLSoC platform. We enable Effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge AI by allowing customers to address any computer vision problem while achieving up to 10x better performance at the lowest power. Initially focused on computer vision applications, SiMa.ai is led by technologists and business veterans committed to helping customers bring ML on their platforms.

