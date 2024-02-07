SiMa.ai Recognized as an IDC Innovator for AI/ML at the Edge

SiMa.ai’s MLSoC recognized for its ease of use, power efficiency, and high performance

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiMa.ai, the machine learning software-driven company with purpose-built hardware to deploy AIML applications at the edge, today announced it has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: AI/ML at the Edge, 2024 (Document number: # US51793824: January 2024) report. The report excerpt is available for download on SiMa’s website here.





According to the IDC Innovators report, “SiMa.ai is recognized as an IDC Innovator because of its approach to enabling machine learning at the edge. SiMa.ai produces a software-centric Machine Learning System on Chip (MLSoC) that consumes very little power compared with competitive ML-optimized chips and is purpose built for the embedded edge market. Unlike standalone accelerators, SiMa.ai delivers lower power and higher performance for devices with size, weight, and power (SWaP); extended temperature; reliability; and diverse packaging requirements.” The IDC Innovators report notes, “Each of the vendors in this IDC Innovators document offers products that help bridge the gap between ideation and real use cases.”

SiMa.ai provides a machine learning system on a chip (MLSoC), Palette Software, and an MLSoC Developer Kit to make the deployment and scale of complete ML pipelines at the embedded edge highly performant and power efficient. SiMa’s offerings represent a fusion of hardware and software that ultimately lets customers enable their products and services with AIML quickly and without acquiring new expertise to implement AIML technology.

SiMa’s MLSoC supports the industry’s widest range of ML models and ML frameworks for computer vision with best in class performance.

SiMa’s Palette Software arms AIML developers with an intuitive integrated environment for edge ML application development and the ability to evaluate ML pipelines with a drag and drop approach with Palette Edgematic.

The MLSoC Developer Kit, most recently updated in December 2023, offers an out of the box vehicle for ML Developers to begin compiling, prototyping, and evaluating ML models within hours.

“We are honored to be recognized as an IDC Innovator for AI/ML at the Edge,” said Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO at SiMa.ai. “We believe this research validates the work SiMa.ai is undertaking to usher in the next age of intelligence at the edge. Our team is proud to deliver solutions that will change the game for industrial robotics, computer vision, smart retail, and autonomous vehicles, as we continue to optimize large multi-modal models to enable the next generation of intelligent edge devices.”

The report noted, “SiMa.ai is uniquely positioned to overcome one of the biggest hurdles to enabling AI and ML at remote locations.” The report also noted, “SiMa.ai has focused on ease of use, enabling a ‘push button’ experience when integrating machine learning capabilities into devices at the edge, including drones, video cameras, robots and industrial equipment, autonomous vehicles, and healthcare imaging technologies.”

To learn more, access the IDC Innovators: AI/ML at the Edge, 2024 excerpt on SiMa.ai’s website.

About IDC Innovators:

An IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors – under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies, but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a Machine Learning company delivering the industry’s first software-centric, purpose-built MLSoC platform. We enable Effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge AI by allowing customers to address any computer vision problem while achieving up to 10x better performance at the lowest power. Initially focused on computer vision applications, SiMa.ai is led by technologists and business veterans committed to helping customers bring ML on their platforms. Backed by Fidelity, MSD Partners, VentureTech Alliance and more, SiMa.ai was named GSA’s Startup to Watch for 2023.

