SiMa.ai Recognized as a Forbes’ Best Startup Employer for Third Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiMa.ai, the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company, today announced it has been named to Forbes’ 2025 America’s Best Startup Employers list for the third consecutive year. SiMa.ai was included on the Best Startup Employers list for a third time as it continues to invest in an exceptional workplace culture, building a talented team that can seamlessly bring AI to thousands of customers and diverse multi-modal use cases across the embedded edge.

The SiMa.ai MLSoC (Machine Learning System on Chip) product family is trusted by customers and partners around the globe to provide the hardware and software needed to accelerate the adoption of AI, ML, data, and analytics capabilities for machines at the edge. This spans markets including automotive, manufacturing, retail, medical, space, aerospace and defense, agriculture, construction, and industrial drones.

This award recognition follows significant business and technical milestones for SiMa.ai over the past year. In July 2024, SiMa.ai announced its partnership with TRUMPF to equip several laser systems of TRUMPF with AI technology, including systems for welding, cutting, and marking, as well as power metal 3D printers. In September, SiMa.ai also unveiled its MLSoC Modalix device, the industry’s first purpose-built platform that integrates multi-modal applications using Transformers, LLMs, LMMs, and GenAI at the edge, along with traditional computer vision algorithms while delivering power efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The company also expanded its solution to serve the automotive industry through a new strategic collaboration with Synopsys that will accelerate the development of workload-specific silicon and software needed to power artificial intelligence-enabled features in next-generation automobiles. So far in 2025, SiMa.ai started shipping engineering samples of its Modalix 50 TOPs device and successfully implemented the DeepSeek-R1-Distill-Qwen-1.5B on its ONE Platform for Edge AI.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for a third year in a row," said Krishna Rangasayee, CEO and founder of SiMa.ai. "We started SiMa.ai to revolutionize how companies could take advantage of AI at the edge, and this recognition is a testament to the incredible team we've assembled to achieve this mission. We are creating an environment where talented individuals can thrive and make meaningful contributions to the future of AI."

Presented by Forbes and market research company Statista, the 2025 list was compiled by evaluating 20,000 American businesses founded between 2014 and 2021 that employ at least 50 people. Companies ranked on Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers list are evaluated by three criteria of excellence: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. Out of all the qualified organizations in the U.S., only 500 employers earned this distinction.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company. SiMa.ai delivers ONE Platform for Edge AI that flexibly adjusts to any framework, network, model, sensor, or modality. Edge AI applications that run completely on the SiMa.ai MLSoC and Modalix and Palette product family see a tenfold increase in performance and energy efficiency, bringing higher fidelity intelligence to AI use cases spanning computer vision to generative AI in minutes. With SiMa.ai, customers unlock new paths to revenue and significant cost savings to innovate at the edge across industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and healthcare. SiMa.ai was founded in 2018, has raised $270M, and is backed by Fidelity Management & Research Company, Maverick Capital, Point72, MSD Partners, VentureTech Alliance, and more.

