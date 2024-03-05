SiMa.ai Named a Forbes Best Startup Employer for Second Consecutive Year

Recent recognition of SiMa.ai by Forbes report, IDC and GSA validates company momentum

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiMa.ai, the machine learning software-driven company with purpose-built hardware to deploy AIML applications at the edge, today announced it has been named to Forbes’ 2024 America’s Best Startup Employers list for the second consecutive year. The inclusion on Forbes’ annual employer list follows SiMa.ai’s recognition as an IDC Innovator for AI/ML at the edge and as GSA’s 2023 Startup to Watch. SiMa.ai was included on the Best Startup Employers list for a second time as a result of its investment in and development of strong AIML and embedded AI talent, company growth and employee culture and satisfaction.





The SiMa.ai MLSoC (Machine Learning System on Chip) enables ML developers to deploy a complete solution for edge ML applications at 10 times better power efficiency over preexisting solutions. The purpose-built MLSoC™ platform with push-button performance provides ML developers an Effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge. As the demand grows for generative AI and multi-modal ML models with vision and language processing requirements, SiMa.ai is poised to power these applications at the edge on one platform across healthcare, industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture and more.

“The team at SiMa.ai is critical to our success, and we’re proud to be recognized on the Forbes Best Startup Employers list for a second year in a row,” said Krishna Rangasayee, CEO and founder, SiMa.ai. “We’re building a future where AIML will bring heightened collaborative intelligence to the important work underway in critical industries such as industrial manufacturing, robotics, defense, retail and more, as multi-modality in the form of sight, sound and speech transmission to edge devices changes the way that the world as we know it works.”

Presented by Forbes and market research company Statista, the 2024 list was compiled by evaluating 20,000 American businesses founded between 2014 and 2021 that employ at least 50 people. Companies ranked on Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers list are evaluated by three criteria of excellence: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. Out of all the qualified organizations in the U.S., only 500 employers earned this distinction.

The ranking comes following a series of significant milestones for SiMa.ai over the last 12 months. SiMa.ai has expanded its market leadership, most notably with the recent launch of its MLSoC Development Kit, which allows developers to compile and evaluate their machine learning models in hours and create proof-of-concept use cases in days. The company bolstered its leadership ranks in October with the appointment of Elizabeth Samara-Rubio as Chief Business Officer. In addition, the company was recently recognized as an IDC Innovator for AI/ML at the edge, won GSA’s 2023 Startup to Watch award, achieved MLPerf results that surpassed NVIDIA in computer vision performance twice in 2023, launched its Partner Program and raised additional capital.

To learn about open positions and career opportunities at SiMa.ai, please visit https://sima.ai/careers/.

