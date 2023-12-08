SiMa.ai Honored by the Global Semiconductor Association with 2023 Startup to Watch Award

Edge ML leader selected for its differentiated, software-driven Machine Learning System on Chip (MLSoC) platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiMa.ai, the machine learning software-driven company with purpose-built hardware to deploy AI and computer vision at the edge, today announced it was named the 2023 “Startup to Watch” by the Global Alliance Semiconductor (GSA). The annual award is presented to individuals and companies that have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the industry, with a commitment to innovation, and potential for significant future impact.





“We are honored to have been selected as this year’s Startup to Watch, a testament to the hard work and innovation of our exceptional team,” said Krishna Rangasayee, CEO and founder of SiMa.ai. “SiMa.ai was created to make ML effortless for all – this recognition reinforces our commitment to empower users to develop and scale AIML applications at the edge and validates the software-first approach of our edge MLSoC.”

SiMa.ai extended its market leadership in 2023, highlighted by the recent launch of Palette Edgematic, offering a “drag and drop,” low code approach for users to create, build and deploy their own models and complete computer vision pipelines automatically in minutes versus months. The company’s new MLSoC Development Kit, announced yesterday, empowers ML Developers to evaluate, prototype and demonstrate ML computer vision algorithms at the edge in hours. SiMa bolstered its leadership ranks in October with the appointment of Elizabeth Samara-Rubio as Chief Business Officer, in addition to the company’s August MLPerf results surpassing NVIDIA in computer vision performance for a second time, as well as the launch of its Partner Program and additional capital raised in June.

“GSA awards companies that best represent an innovative spirit with breakthrough technology,” said Jodi Shelton, GSA CEO and co-founder. “SiMa.ai is disrupting the AI embedded edge market with its purpose built MLSoC and we are eager to see all that SiMa.ai will achieve in the future.”

For more information about SiMa.ai and its innovative edge ML solutions, please visit SiMa.ai. To schedule a demo, reach out at developer.mlsoc@sima.ai.

Resources:

About GSA:

GSA is where leaders meet to establish a profitable and sustainable semiconductor and high-tech global ecosystem. It is a leading industry organization that provides a unique neutral platform for global executives to collaborate, interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate continuous industry growth across the entire supply chain. GSA has an impressive global footprint with 300 corporate members across all six continents, including more than 100 public companies, emerging companies, industry stalwarts and technology leaders. Members represent 70 percent of the $550-billion semiconductor industry.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a Machine Learning company delivering the industry’s first software-centric, purpose-built MLSoC platform. We enable Effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge AI by allowing customers to address any computer vision problem while achieving up to 10x better performance at the lowest power. Initially focused on computer vision applications, SiMa.ai is led by technologists and business veterans committed to helping customers bring ML on their platforms. Backed by Fidelity, MSD Partners, VentureTech Alliance and more, SiMa.ai was named GSA’s Startup to Watch for 2023.

© Copyright 2023 SiMa Technologies, Inc. SiMa.ai logo and other designated brands included herein are trademarks in the United States and other countries.

