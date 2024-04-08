SiMa.ai, CVEDIA and Inventec Announce Partnership to Bring Smart Transportation Solutions to the Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiMa.ai, the software centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip company, today announced a joint partnership with CVEDIA and Inventec to build and deploy smart transportation solutions for the embedded edge. The companies will deliver a joint solution that combines CVEDIA’s AI-based video analytics solutions with Inventec edge appliances, powered by SiMa.ai’s Machine Learning System on Chip (MLSoC).





The partnership enables customers to deploy machine learning applications in less time and at a lower cost. Local municipalities will be able to run AI-based solutions on the SiMa.ai MLSoC that incorporate CVEDIA’s transportation application analytics and computer vision solutions for use cases such as tailgating, vulnerable road user detection, license plate recognition and vehicle classification at the edge.

“SiMa.ai’s mission is to help customers deploy high-performance AI/ML applications at the edge with a high bar for energy-efficiency and ease of use with partners,” said Elizabeth Samara-Rubio, Chief Business Officer of SiMa.ai. “We are pleased to partner with CVEDIA to further enable customers to scale their smart transportation AI/ML edge development challenges effortlessly with one platform.”

“Leveraging CVEDIA’s strength in Intelligent Video analytics and SiMa.ai’s software centric MLSoC, we are excited to introduce an innovative edge AI/ML solution that strikes an optimum balance between performance and power,” said Arjan Wijnveen, CEO of CVEDIA. “The collaboration enables a completely new era of AI/ML solutions at the edge that optimize and scale the use cases, and propel value added services.”

“Inventec is proud to partner with SiMa.ai in bringing to market a powerful and affordable Edge AI solution that supports 5G, WiFi, and ethernet connectivity,” said Edward King, Vice President of Inventec. “We are really honored to partner with SiMa.ai in the ever-growing edge AI market. With the SiMa.ai technology and this product we aim to tap into a broad set of applications and marketplaces where computing power, AI processing, and budget are aligned.”

SiMa.ai delivers one platform for all edge AI that scales with customers as their AI/ML journey evolves, from computer vision, to transformers to multimodal generative AI. The MLSoC enables multiple AI models to run simultaneously on a single camera stream, with industry-leading latency and accuracy. Customers benefit from increased compute capabilities to run multiple channels concurrently, while maximizing efficiency by delivering the highest performance frames per second per watt (FPS/W). SiMa.ai’s MLSoC technology along with its Palette software empowers customers with the tools to seamlessly deploy, run, and maintain their ML applications in a matter of minutes.

The joint CVEDIA, Inventec and SiMa.ai solution will be showcased at ISC-West April 9 – 12, 2024 in the CVEDIA booth #33080 and will be available to customers in Q2 2024.

The SiMa.ai Partner Program is open to Sensor Vendors, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), System Integrators (SIs), and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). These partner products can be effortlessly combined into system solutions that can address a wide range of Edge ML deployment markets, use cases and requirements for those companies developing edge ML products and services. To learn more about SiMa.ai’s Partner Program, visit https://sima.ai/partners/.

About SiMa.ai:

SiMa.ai is the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company. SiMa.ai delivers one platform for all edge AI that flexibly adjusts to any framework, network, model, sensor, or modality. Edge ML applications that run completely on the SiMa.ai MLSoC see a tenfold increase in performance and energy efficiency, bringing higher fidelity intelligence to ML use cases spanning computer vision to generative AI, in minutes. With SiMa.ai, customers unlock new paths to revenue and significant cost savings to innovate at the edge across industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and healthcare. SiMa.ai was founded in 2018, has raised $270M and is backed by Fidelity, Maverick Capital, Point72, MSD Partners, VentureTech Alliance and more.

About CVEDIA:

CVEDIA specializes in providing AI-powered video analytics to OEMs, System Integrators and Distributors operating in three key markets – physical security, defence, and transportation. Their primary focus is leveraging proprietary synthetic data for computer vision and deep learning technologies and analyzing video data in real-time. CVEDIA’s AI-based solutions enable organizations to enhance security, improve operational efficiency, and optimize resource allocation. AI-based video analytics that run on any hardware, reliably, and at a fraction of the cost compared to other traditional and AI-powered analytics providers. For more information, please visit www.cvedia.com.

About Inventec:

Founded in 1975, Inventec manufactures computers, telephones, notebooks, and servers and has developed a strong foundation for global success. Through its variety of products, strategic alliances, supply-chain integration, expanded business scale, and enhanced long-term competitiveness, the company has achieved numerous milestones while adhering to the values of innovation, quality, open-mindedness, and execution. In recent years, Inventec has increasingly been more active in industries such as cloud computing, wireless communication, intelligent devices and IoT.

