SiMa.ai and Maini Group Announces Strategic Partnership for Autonomous Mobility Solutions

This collaboration is set to revolutionize AI-Powered Robotics and Autonomous Mobility Technology, with the first product launch anticipated in 2025

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiMa.ai, the embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company, and the Maini Group, pioneers of India’s electric vehicle industry, are announcing a strategic partnership aiming to transform the future of autonomous mobility, beginning with the integration of SiMa.ai’s cutting-edge ONE Platform for Edge AI into Virya Mobility’s autonomous transport solutions.





Virya Autonomous Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Maini Group Company, is developing AI-driven autonomous systems from the ground up, focusing on delivering intelligent, safe, and efficient mobility solutions. SiMa.ai is set to play a pivotal role in this transformation, providing edge-AI platforms that will power multiple aspects of autonomous operations and advance the next generation of mobility. The partnership is expected to deliver significant benefits in terms of improved performance, lower power consumption, and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO), providing cost-effective solutions for applications involving autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). The long-term vision includes leveraging SiMa.ai’s AI capabilities across other Maini Group companies, creating a comprehensive AI-driven mobility ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Sandeep Maini, Chairman, Maini Group, said, “Partnering with SiMa.ai is an exciting step for us as we look to shape the future of autonomous mobility. We chose SiMa.ai as our AI partner because we see strong alignment between our expertise and their leadership in AI, making this collaboration a natural fit for driving innovation across our products. We’re just getting started—this partnership opens up incredible opportunities to scale AI across more of our products and create solutions that are not only more intelligent but also more sustainable in the long run.”

“Our collaboration with the Maini Group in India marks a game-changing moment in pushing AI-powered autonomous mobility to the next level,” said Harald Kroeger, Head of Sales and President of Automotive Business at SiMa.ai. “The rapid advancement of AI is transforming the landscape of autonomous mobility. SiMa.ai’s powerful MLSoC technology and flexible software, combined with Maini Group’s deep expertise in sustainable and autonomous vehicle solutions, is paving the way for the next generation of intelligent mobility. SiMa.ai’s software-centric ONE Platform for Edge AI seamlessly integrates with Virya’s mobility systems, enhancing performance, scalability, and adaptability across a wide range of applications. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for AI mobility solutions that address real-world challenges and propel the industry forward.”

Saba Gurusubramanian, CTO, Virya Autonomous Technologies Pvt Ltd, also commented, “AI is set to reshape the future of robotics, and at Virya, we are committed to leveraging its full potential to deliver solutions that create real value for our customers. Our collaboration with SiMa.ai aligns perfectly with this vision, providing the edge-AI capabilities needed for real-time decision-making and dynamic sensing—all with a low power footprint. This partnership enables us to offer faster, smarter, safer, and scalable solutions that evolve with our customers’ needs. We are excited to be one of the first Indian companies in the autonomous mobility space to integrate SiMa.ai’s platform into our systems.”

About Maini Group

Maini Group is one of India’s leading design and manufacturing entities, recognized for its excellence in high-precision engineering components, material handling, aerospace, and electric vehicles. With a strong commitment to innovation, Maini Group was the first in India to design and manufacture eco-friendly electric vehicles.

Headquartered in India, the company boasts an extensive warehousing and marketing network that spans over 25 countries, with more than 75% of its turnover coming from exports to a diverse base of over 200 loyal international customers. Maini Group is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer care, maintaining ongoing research, design, and development, and achieving global quality benchmarks and certifications. Through its creativity and initiative, Maini Group continues to set standards in the industry and contribute to sustainable development worldwide. Visit https://www.mainigroup.com/ to learn more about the group.

Virya Autonomous Technologies, a Maini Group Company, focuses on autonomous vehicle platforms for controlled environments, prioritizing safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Virya Autonomous offer tailored solutions that precisely address unique industry challenges and requirements, employing holistic problem-solving approaches to consistently deliver exceptional value. Visit www.virya.ai to learn more about Virya’s solutions.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company. SiMa.ai’s hardware to software stack flexibly adjusts to any framework, network, model, sensor, or modality all in one platform. Edge ML applications that run completely on the SiMa.ai MLSoC see a tenfold increase in performance and energy efficiency, bringing higher fidelity intelligence to ML use cases spanning computer vision to generative AI, in minutes. With SiMa.ai, customers unlock new paths to revenue and significant cost savings to innovate at the edge across industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and healthcare. SiMa.ai was founded in 2018, has raised $270M and is backed by Fidelity Management & Research Company, Maverick Capital, Point72, MSD Partners, VentureTech Alliance and more. Visit https://sima.ai/ to learn more or buy the SiMa.ai MLSoC DevKit.

